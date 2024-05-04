Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Pretty smoothie bowl surrounded by fruit.
Photo by Trang Doan from pexels
Wellness

Savor Smart: Healthy Swaps for Your Junk-Food Cravings

Molly Patel
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Prepping for hot girl summer while trying to stay healthy? Here’s some yummy healthy food combinations for your cravings!!

Photo by Edgar Castrejon from Unsplash

1. Cashews + Almonds

I crave salted lays potato chips and cheeto puffs ALL the time! substitute them for salted nuts like cashews or almonds, they usually have the same crunch and are a great source of healthy fats!

2. Tea with Honey

I love coffee as much as any college student – if anything I’m addicted. But too much coffee can be bad for your heart rate, so sometimes I try to stick with tea and honey instead. Even better, honey is super good for your gut!

3. Green Grapes + Fruit

I grew up on sour patch kids and would always sneak them into the movie theater as a kid. Now, I substitute them for some delicious green grapes. I love fruit in general and really any fruit is a great swap for candy. Most fruits also have lots of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals! 

4. Kombutcha

I used to go through soda like CRAZY in middle school. I found that kombucha is a great swap for soda because it still contains carbonation but replaces all that corn syrup with fruit and healthy probiotics. Kombucha also boosts gut health and metabolism!

Molly Patel

TAMU '26

As a new member to Her Campus at TAMU, Molly is excited to contribute her writings and creative expertise to the team! Her role's responsibilities includes both writing and promoting articles for Her Campus. Beyond Her Campus, Molly is part of the Student Council for Arts and Sciences and the University Honors Program at Texas A&M. She has previous experience in digital marketing, where she was able to stretch her creative boundaries to boost engagement for a small business on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Linkedin, Tiktok, and Facebook. She is currently a sophomore psychology major and hopes to attend law school or graduate school after undergrad. When she’s not writing for Her Campus, Molly enjoys watercoloring, reading thrillers, exploring new coffee shops, thrifting with friends, and going on evening runs through campus. She is always in the kitchen, either cooking or baking for the people she cares about the most.