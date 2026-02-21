Roommate Troubles: The Domestic Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I swear, everyone I talk to is having roommate troubles right now, or at the very least has had an AWFUL roommate. For me, I have had my fair share of living with interesting characters to say the very least. From silent treatments to screaming matches, the war that can break out in a shared living space can be brutal. Some people are great at communication, so this never becomes a large issue, but for most young adults who are still figuring themselves out, the college roommate era can be treacherous.

I am not claiming to be the perfect roommate; that is just unreasonable. However, I would like to think I am better than most. As someone who tries to remain somewhat adult, it can be very easy to fall back into childish or passive-aggressive behavior when you become irritated with a roommate. I hate rocking the boat, but I also hate having my space violated even more. This is where I have to decide whether it is worth having a conversation or argument about, or if I should just move on. For the most part, I take a deep breath and choose my battles; other times, I decide that, apparently, my roommate has never actually lived as a human being before, which is why they seem incapable of operating normally.

In all seriousness, roommates can be the best or the worst; don’t be difficult. I always try to be helpful, or at least flexible, to my roommate because the house is also theirs. The most important thing I have to tell myself is: what would you want them to do for you? I would hate for my roommate to leave my packages on the front porch. Or, if I am washing some dishes, I can wash their cup as well. Small things like that make a house run so much more smoothly. Obviously, if my roommate isn’t also contributing to this small favors system, then I don’t do it for them. But when I get in a good flow with my roommates, our house is so much more peaceful and happy.

I have also learned to be considerate of others’ spaces and belongings; building respect for your roommates is crucial. If my roommate is clear in their wishes on a subject, I don’t necessarily argue or go against it as a common courtesy. This has its limits, but remembering that we share a home and all deserve to be comfortable is what is most important.

My biggest takeaway from my past 3 years living with over 10 different people: Living with someone shows a lot about them; don’t forget what you learned. Here’s to sticking to your opinions and speaking your mind.