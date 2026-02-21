Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
roommates home together
roommates home together
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
TAMU | Career > Her20s

Roommate Troubles: The Domestic Life

Lainie Parker Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I swear, everyone I talk to is having roommate troubles right now, or at the very least has had an AWFUL roommate. For me, I have had my fair share of living with interesting characters to say the very least. From silent treatments to screaming matches, the war that can break out in a shared living space can be brutal. Some people are great at communication, so this never becomes a large issue, but for most young adults who are still figuring themselves out, the college roommate era can be treacherous.

I am not claiming to be the perfect roommate; that is just unreasonable. However, I would like to think I am better than most. As someone who tries to remain somewhat adult, it can be very easy to fall back into childish or passive-aggressive behavior when you become irritated with a roommate. I hate rocking the boat, but I also hate having my space violated even more. This is where I have to decide whether it is worth having a conversation or argument about, or if I should just move on. For the most part, I take a deep breath and choose my battles; other times, I decide that, apparently, my roommate has never actually lived as a human being before, which is why they seem incapable of operating normally.

In all seriousness, roommates can be the best or the worst; don’t be difficult. I always try to be helpful, or at least flexible, to my roommate because the house is also theirs. The most important thing I have to tell myself is: what would you want them to do for you? I would hate for my roommate to leave my packages on the front porch. Or, if I am washing some dishes, I can wash their cup as well. Small things like that make a house run so much more smoothly. Obviously, if my roommate isn’t also contributing to this small favors system, then I don’t do it for them. But when I get in a good flow with my roommates, our house is so much more peaceful and happy.

I have also learned to be considerate of others’ spaces and belongings; building respect for your roommates is crucial. If my roommate is clear in their wishes on a subject, I don’t necessarily argue or go against it as a common courtesy. This has its limits, but remembering that we share a home and all deserve to be comfortable is what is most important.

My biggest takeaway from my past 3 years living with over 10 different people: Living with someone shows a lot about them; don’t forget what you learned. Here’s to sticking to your opinions and speaking your mind.

Lainie Parker

TAMU '26

Lainie Parker is a second-year member of Her Campus at the Texas A&M Chapter. She is the Editor-in-Chief and is the head of the Writing and Editing Committee. In this committee, she writes articles, helps other writers plan theirs, and edits and publishes all articles. She is excited to write articles about her favorite books, must-watch movies, and her personal college experiences. Her favorite thing to do is read the members' articles.

Lainie was born and raised in a town in East Texas called Lufkin. She graduated from Hudson High School. Lainie is currently continuing her education as a Junior at Texas A&M University. She is currently a double major, studying both English and Sociology. With her undergraduate degree, Lainie hopes to continue her education in Law School.

Lainie is a reader, cook, baker, movie enthusiast, and cat mom who loves to try new things. Some fun facts about her are that she can say the alphabet backwards and wants to own her own library. Lainie loves to hang out with friends when she isn’t napping between classes. Lainie is the epitome of an Aries and loves to learn more about her astrological chart.