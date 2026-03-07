Road Trip Planning 101

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The longest road trip I have experienced is 12 to 13 hours in Texas! I was traveling from Houston to El Paso, Texas. Before this, my longest road trip was 7 hours from Houston, Texas, to Little Rock, Arkansas. As we all know, Texas is a big state, and with traffic, the timing can be unpredictable. This, of course, applies everywhere when traveling by car. So, if you are new to road trips, I would like to share an important list of information to make your trip feel like a breeze and entertaining. The most important part is to have FUN!!

1. Be Prepared Beforehand

Before the day of the trip, it is crucial to double check you have all of your belongings. This applies to your garments, beauty, skin care, or hair products. As for entertainment on many huge platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Spotify, and Disney+, you can download movies, TV shows, or songs of your choice. In many areas, cellular service is very limited. For that reason, just to be safe, you have many options to be entertained.

2. Wear Comfortable Clothes

Just like in the airport, where you wear the most comfortable clothing, it also applies the same to a road trip. Not only is the car or truck smaller, but wearing tight clothes such as jeans is very uncomfortable if you plan to be in the same space for a long time. A great example is baggy clothing or sweatpants with a tight, comfortable shirt if you still want to look cute.

3. Always stop at a nearby gas station

The gasoline station will be your best friend. It is perfect timing for getting snacks, stretching, a restroom break, and most importantly, getting gas. If you are driving in the middle of nowhere and you see a gasoline station, even if your vehicle still has enough gas, I recommend always stopping because it will prepare you for any upcoming emergencies.

4. Enjoy The view

Seeing landscapes that you have never seen before, like mountains, lakes, or even a flat field, is a beautiful experience. You can roll down your window, let the wind sink in, and enjoy the view. Maybe pair it with headphones or AirPods if you like. This right here is the peak experience of your adventure.