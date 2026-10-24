Resident Evil (2026): Are the Residents Evil or Are They Disappointing Reboots?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*contains Spoilers for resident evil (2026)*

Raccoon city. umbrella corp. an outbreak. the year? 2026

The Resident Evil franchise has seen numerous movie remakes, trying to bring its extravagant video game heroes to life with Hollywood stars and familiar faces. Each attempt has brought disappointment to fans longing for a movie that captures the essence of the games. However, after seven live-action adaptations, Zach Cregger may have done the impossible: make gamers happy.

Opening with modern dialogue and an iPhone, the audience immediately can sense how Cregger was aiming for inspiration rather than adaptation. Immediately, the movie strays from its 1998 setting. This change is especially felt when we meet our seemingly dorky main character, Bryan, played by Austin Abrams.

THE NEW PROTAGONIST: BRYAN

Unlike the typical Resident Evil lead, Bryan isn’t a weapons expert brawler who went looking for trouble. He truly is just some guy. Rather than being disappointed, people found comfort in his relatability. He doesn’t want to be here doing his job, and he’s going to make it known. Yes, he made typical horror movie mistakes where you wonder, is anyone really this unaware? But his willingness to help whenever he could and his determination to carry out his job were admirable and reminiscent of his video game predecessors, like Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

Unlike the typical game leads, Bryan’s selfless actions lead to his demise. Trying to help an infected little girl, he gets bitten and infected himself. Of course, you believe he’ll get the antidote in the end. Instead, he turns into one of the very monsters he had been running from the whole movie, and one that many have fought themselves while playing the games. Here is where it is abundantly clear how the 2026 reboot stood out from past Resident Evil movies. Cregger focused on the story of a “forgettable” character, one who would leave a recording for the lead to find and never be mentioned again.

Many movies follow “The Chosen One.” Following a doomed character who, in the grand scheme of things, doesn’t have an immense impact on their universe allows for a fresh perspective on an established franchise like Resident Evil. It humanizes the NPCs that are just disregarded as zombies. Furthermore, this choice adds a hint of realism to a story you can’t fathom happening. Anyone can be Bryan. Not everyone can be Leon Kennedy.

Evil or disappointing?

Overall, Resident Evil (2026) was an interesting, much-needed addition to the franchise. Its blend of comedy and horror stayed true to the games while adding a modern touch that allows the audience to relate. By focusing on original characters, this reboot opens the door to new, unique stories that flesh out the overall lore.