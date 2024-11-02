The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The passing of a loved one is hard and confusing. In Mexican culture, the memories of the deceased are celebrated and the afterlife is commemorated. People never want to forget those who passed onto the afterlife. Through marigold arrangements and altars, the souls of the deceased are able to return on the night of November 2nd. Here are a couple of traditions that are implemented that you can partake in.

Altars

Cempasúchil flower petals are laid on the floor and form a path for the soul to visit its altar. The altars vary in shapes and sizes. Some have two levels which represent heaven and Earth. Whereas others have seven levels which show the different steps the soul takes in the afterlife to heaven. The content on the altar is what truly exhibits the Day of the Dead.

Usually picture frames of the deceased adorn the various levels of the altar, as well as the personal favorites of the deceased. You can add their favorite meals, music, books, and activities. The more personalized, the easier it is for the soul to reach it. Typical things that every altar has is papel picado, water, ashes, salt, and candles. The water is so the souls can quench their thirst after a long trip and can indulge in the meals laid out for them.

Pan de Muerto

This traditional pan dulce is made of an orange flavored dough with sugar on top. The shape of the bread symbolizes the cycle of life and death. Various Mexican bakeries across the globe add their take on pan de muerto with many techniques and flavors. Overall, it is a combination of Spanish traditions with Indigenous rituals.

Calaveras de Azúcar

Skulls covered in sugar is also a typical food item that is made in the season of the Day of the Dead. It is mainly placed on the altar, but can also be eaten. The skulls function as a reminder that death is constantly around us but to not be afraid or have a pejorative.

Catrinas

The elegant ladies in black wearing traditional clothing walk in parades. They add into the embracement of life. Beyond an adorned skeleton, the Catrina reminds us that we all end up in the same place. We should live our life with grace and gratitude until the very end.

The Day of the Dead is a beautiful holiday and one of my personal favorites. Not only does it keep me close to my roots when I’m far from home, but it is a celebration of life. Instead of viewing death negatively, it is an indication that living is a privilege and we should enjoy it to the fullest. Any and every culture is able to celebrate the Day of the Dead, don’t forget about your loved ones who are no longer with us.