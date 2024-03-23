Reflecting On “An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On the evening of Wednesday, March 6, 2024, I attended a performance of the famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma at the Texas A&M University Rudder Auditorium with the company of my two friends. The 75-minute recital and conversation, with no intermission, was presented by the Opera and Performing Arts Society (OPAS) at Texas A&M University.

It had been 20 years since Yo-Yo Ma last performed in College Station in 2004, so surely his return was long-awaited by local fans. I knew the show would be in high demand and I did not want to miss the opportunity to see him play live, so I got tickets as soon as they were on sale in August of 2023. I was familiar with his name and his well-known renditions of classical music, but what made me want to attend the show was my interest in experiencing his musical performance and understanding why he is considered an esteemed cellist by many. I also have an appreciation for classical music that I developed by attending university orchestra concerts which influenced my interest.

The day of the recital finally came. When my friends and I first arrived at the performance venue, it was incredibly full and I believe it was a sold-out show. Everyone was dressed nicely and getting situated in the auditorium, I personally enjoyed getting to dress up for the evening. In the audience, there were many people of all age groups and cultures coming together to enjoy the music, which was a wonderful sight to see.

Attendees were provided with a program upon entry to the auditorium; however, the program did not include the list of songs he was playing that night and noted that pieces would be introduced as he performed. Therefore, nobody in the audience had an idea of what he was going to perform unless they had seen him recently. This made me more curious about the titles, composers, and stories behind the songs he chose to play, which made me extra attentive during the recital since I could not reference it in the program.

The show began a few minutes past the curtain time of 7:30 PM. As Yo-Yo walked to his seat on the stage, the crowd greeted him with a standing ovation. There was an intense atmosphere of excitement. He got situated and welcomed the crowd with a loud and proud “HOWDY!”, exchanging a few words before playing his first piece.

This was my first cello recital. I was surprised by how utter silence filled the audience when Yo-Yo would perform. Though I did like how the silence was a form of courtesy and a display of audience engagement, in the beginning, it was a bit unsettling because I could hear the sounds of every little thing like echoing coughs and sneezes, people shifting in their seats, and breathing. It was pin-drop silence. However, as the performance went on, I got accustomed to the silence and cherished how it allowed me to hear his instrument clearly from the balcony where my friends and I sat. When he performed, it felt like it was just me and the sound of the music. It was a truly tranquil experience.

Before the recital, I only knew that he was a world-renowned cellist and was familiar with his ravishingly seasoned performance of “Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, Prélude.” However, after the recital, I learned that he is a storyteller, not only with music but also with his words. You could feel the passion in his performance and his commentary about each piece demonstrated his wisdom and that each song was meaningfully selected. He had an optimistic way of looking at the human experience and the power of imagination, which was up-lifting. A quote that he said that stuck with me was, “Every aspect of life is a creative act.” I also loved how he referred to his cello as his best friend (I believe he mentioned for 64 years) which shows his timeless loyalty and love for his instrument and art that is one of a kind.

My favorite song that he performed that evening was “Song of the Birds” which was a marvelous piece that had a woeful and exquisite tone. There were parts of the piece that seemed to mimic the sounds of bird songs which reminded me of being awakened early in the morning to the sounds of birds chirping and singing.

A memorable moment for me at the recital was the feeling in the auditorium after he performed his final song of the night. Yo-Yo had finished playing, but the audience did not clap right away. There was stillness and the audience was completely entranced by his music and the accompanying visuals of nature that were displayed in the background. There was a remarkable feeling of absolute presentness between Yo-Yo, the music, and the audience in that moment of silence that followed the performance of his final piece. That moment slowly shifted into a standing ovation and the auditorium flooded with cheers and applause. It was truly the perfect way to end the recital and was a testament to the beauty of silence and sound present throughout the night.

As the show concluded, he cordially waved goodbye to the audience and sweetly posed with hand hearts and arm hearts to show his affection to everyone in the crowd, it was a wholesome interaction.

“An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma” was a sensational experience of stories told through music, words, and quietude. I am grateful that I had the opportunity to see and hear him perform live at Texas A&M with two dear friends of mine. I now see why he is a highly admired individual and cellist. It was truly an unforgettable night and I would recommend attending a Yo-Yo Ma performance to all music lovers.