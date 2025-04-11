The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College Station, Texas, April 11, 2025 – Record Store Day is back at Curious Collections on Saturday, April 12.

Record Store Day happens twice every year at participating record stores throughout the nation.

A variety of artists release exclusive editions of vinyl that are only available for purchase starting on April 12 at participating locations in limited quantities. All leftovers will be available for purchase online starting Sunday at noon through the Curious Collections website.

Camping is permitted on-site, starting Friday at noon. Doors will open at 7 a.m. Saturday morning with all purchases being first come first serve. Buyers can purchase one of each title, with up to 10 items per person.

Notable exclusives include Taylor Swift/Post Malone – “Fortnight”, Gracie Abrams – “The Secret of Us Live at Royal Albert Music Hall”, and Wallows – “More”.

To view what titles Curious Collections will have, click here!