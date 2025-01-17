The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

2024 was an incredible year for music. Many big-name artists released albums this year and went on tour. All my favorite singers released something new this year. This explosion is something we had not seen before, but we could not be more grateful.

My all-time favorite singer is Conan Gray, who also released a new album, Found Heaven, and went on tour. I was lucky enough to see him live. Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department, of course, and added some new songs to her Eras Tour tracklist. Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, who both opened for Taylor, gained massive fame, and both released new albums. Shawn Mendes, who had been out of the spotlight for a few years, had a great comeback by releasing an entirely different genre of folk-pop music with Shawn. The same goes for Post Malone and Beyonce, who released country albums, along with country singers Megan Moroney and Zach Brian. Billie Eilish released a zero-skips album,HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, and is currently on tour. Ariana Grande not only released eternal sunshine, but also worked on the massive hit movie, Wicked. Olivia Rodrigo released “GUTS (spilled)” and toured with new sensation Chappell Roan. For my fellow Spanish music listeners, Rauw Alejandro and Quevedo released new albums in November, and Shakira announced her biggest tour so far. Switching genres, Childish Gambino, Tyler, The Creator, and Kendrick Lamar all released albums this year.



As shown above, the boom of music in 2024 was unique. There were countless new albums released for all kinds of music. Below I will post my predictions for my Spotify Wrapped as well as my actual results.

Predicted Top Artists

1. Conan Gray

2. Taylor Swift

3. Lana Del Rey

4. Shawn Mendes

5. One Direction/Billie Eilish



Top Artists

1. Conan Gray

2. Taylor Swift

3. Shawn Mendes

4. Lana Del Rey

5. Bad Bunny



Conan Gray took the number one spot, rightfully so, this year. I listened to him for a total of 15,934 minutes this year, and I was a top 0.005% listener.

Taylor, Shawn, and Lana make sense. I had predicted for them to make my top 5 this year.

Bad Bunny surprised me, but makes sense. I did listen to his sad songs earlier in the year and listen to him and Rauw Alejandro at the gym occasionally.

Predicted Top Songs

I knew “People Watching” by Conan Gray would take the first place spot. It’s my most streamed song every month and is always my number one on Wrapped. I figured that the other 4 songs would be by Conan as well.



Top Songs

1. People Watching by Conan Gray

2. Columbia by Quevedo

3. Can’t Catch Me Now by Olivia Rodrigo

4. Todo De Ti by Rauw Alejandro

5. Never Ending Song by Conan Gray



I am not surprised at “People Watching” as said above. I streamed it 1,622 times beginning January 1st, placing me in the top 0.001% of listeners worldwide.

I am extremely surprised at “Columbia”, “Can’t Catch Me Now”, and “Todo De Ti” being on there, however. I have not listened to “Columbia” or “Todo De Ti” in a few months. I heavily listened to them around December of 2023, and January and February of 2024, but not much after that. As for “Can’t Catch Me Now”, I over-streamed that song in November of 2023, but became a casual listener after that. I am not sure how those songs made it into my top 5 this year to be completely honest. “Never Ending Song” I could see. It is a Conan Gray song, after all. I am so shocked that more Conan songs did not make it onto the list, though. I was definitely expecting more of his Found Heaven songs to be in my top 5 this year. It feels like Spotify took records from November and December of 2023 and made it our top 5 this year based on these results. Either way, I am happy to have a mix of Spanish and English songs in my top 5; it showcases how varied my music taste is.

Other Statistics:

I listened to a total of 72,416 minutes of music this year. My biggest listening day was October 24 with 506 minutes. I played 1,513 songs and listened to 565 artists.

Here is my music throughout the year:

January was my Boujee Hollywood Rap phase, in which I listened to artists like Post Malone, Eminem, and J. Cole. I do remember this time era, and this is 100% accurate.

April was my Otherkin Strut Pop season, so I loved artists like Conan Gray, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo. Taylor and Conan both released new albums in April, and Olivia Released GUTS (spilled) in late March.

August was my Rainy Day Ice Skating Bedroom Pop moment, overplaying artists like Conan Gray, d4vd, and Steve Lacy. I honestly did not think I was playing d4vd or Steve Lacy that much, to be honest, especially in August with the start of my new era at Texas A&M. Conan Gray is so true though.

It will be tough to beat out 2024’s music. The amount of artists who released albums was something we had not seen in years. With Spotify Wrapped revealed, it is time to wait for the Grammys in February and see which artists won musically in 2024.