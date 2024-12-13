Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Every season has its own books, bringing them to life and them bringing it to life. It is satisfying to read a book that is good, but especially when it is in its element. Everyone has their own favorite books, and perhaps a season that they like to read them in, so I would like to share my favorites for the upcoming season. My reading journey began in winter, and each year I like put extra care into revisiting my passion to celebrate it. Some of these I like to re-read and some are new, but all fit into my category of winter.

The Winternight trilogy

One of my more recent reads, the Winternight Trilogy was not one that I read during winter but embodied it so well that I will most definitely be reading it soon when the weather is cooler. It follows Vasya, the youngest child of the Petrovna family, and her adventures as she gets older with other’s suspicions of her being a witch. Set in the time of medieval Russia and inspired by Russian folklore, this historical fantasy takes place dead in the middle of winter and is one that I cannot wait to read again.

The A court of thornes and roses series

A quite popular series, and very well known, A Court of Thornes and Roses is likely not an unfamiliar title to many readers. Despite this, I still felt compelled to include it in my list. Though the entirety of the series does not take place during winter, there is something magical about it that reminds me of the holiday season. Whether it be because I first read it during this season years ago, or because of the… setting, I still find myself reading this the moment the nights begin to lengthen. Following Feyre and her debut into the world of Fae, there is nothing short of entrancing about this series. I have read it many times and still I look forward to it every winter.

The Witch’s heart

The somberness of winter matches perfectly with that of Angrboda’s, though not without her steel and moving story. Based on Norse mythology, this standalone follows Angrboda, a banished witch, and her involvement with Loki. The story is calm yet ruthless, like that of winter, and is perfect for curling up in bed with a warm cup of tea.

These books are perfect for resting and restoring through these coming up months, so I hope you pick one or any of you choosing up to make the most of it. Happy winter:)

