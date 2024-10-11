The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a freshman, coming to college and experiencing the difference in pace and difficulty in classes has been eye-opening. Coming from years in high school with good grades and minimal studying, changing my schedule to fit in time to study was hard. On top of that, my lacking technique when it came to studying became apparent very quickly. All it takes is that one bad exam score to scare you out of your easygoing attitude towards college.

My solution towards my inability to focus on studying and still have time for the rest of my life was setting a goal for myself and using up my odd hours. An hour or a few between classes or other activities was all I needed to finish my work and study. With these extra hours I was able to get ahead on homework and complete my studying goals for the day. This gave me time to use the rest of the day as I wanted and gave me peace of mind knowing I didn’t have any unfinished work.

I personally set my study goal for an hour every day. I would use this time to review what I had learned from my classes that day. If I had an exam coming up I would bump my goal up to 2 hours a day and focus on the class I was preparing for. It also helps to give yourself a set time to start studying before an exam. Depending on the difficulty of the class, my study period range is from 2 days to a week before the exam.

Of course, the most important thing to remember is to give your mind time to rest. If studying for an hour or two seems like too much then find another way to measure your study goals. For example, reviewing your notes 2-3 times then taking a 10-minute break then reviewing again and testing yourself. This method worked the best for me, but it’s better to experience the different studying methods for yourself. Finally, to give my mind time some extra rest time, I left my weekends open and would only study if I had an exam early in the week. It can be hard to stay motivated, but it helps to remember that having fun and relaxing can wait a few days, but you can’t un-fail an exam.