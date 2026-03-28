Raising a Peace Lily

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After buying a Peace Lily, the first thing I realized was how dramatic a plant it could be. Before we get into the smaller details, there are important things you should note before buying a Peace Lily. Before deciding to bring a Peace Lily into your home, it is important to know that this plant can be toxic to pets and people. Secondly, you should note that a Peace Lily is an indoor plant and produces heavy pollen that sticks to its leaves or stems, but it is a low allergy risk. Lastly, when choosing a plant to buy, you should always check the leaves for pests and the roots for rot to make sure you are getting a healthy plant.

Once you have brought your Peace Lily home, you can follow these tips to ensure it flourishes in your care.

Light Requirements: Peace Lilies thrive in bright, indirect light. You can place them at a window with curtains for filtered light. They can also survive in low-light areas, but the lack of light may affect their growth and flowering. Lastly, it is crucial to avoid direct sunlight with these plants as they have thin, sensitive leaves that may burn under the sun.

Watering: When watering your Peace Lily, you can do so once a week or when the top inch of soil feels dry. A natural indicator that your Peace Lily needs water is drooping leaves. It is also important to avoid overwatering, as it can cause root rot. A good method of watering is bottom watering, where you place the plant in a tray of water and allow the roots to absorb water through the drainage holes in the pot. For this method, it is important that you let it dry off properly after watering to keep the roots healthy.

Potting: When potting your plant, you should use a pot with drainage holes that allow water to escape for healthy roots. You can use a nursery pot for the plant and buy a separate decorative pot where you can place and remove it easily for watering or re-potting.

Maintenance: To maintain your Peace Lily, you can trim any brown or wilting leaves. You should also look for signs of overwatering/root rot and pests. Signs of overwatering include yellowing leaves, moldy soil, black/mushy and weak roots, and rotten-smelling soil. Signs of pests on leaves include webbing, white cottony masses, and dark oval bumps. In the case of pests, a mixture of water, soap, and neem oil can be used to clean leaves and get rid of pests. You should also note that if you find pests, you should immediately isolate any infected plants from the healthy ones and thoroughly clean every plant you may have.

It can be intimidating to buy your first Peace Lily or your first plant ever. If you follow these tips, you can be confident in your ability to care for your Peace Lily. Remember, this plant can be very dramatic. I have had my fair share of scares with this plant’s overly drooping leaves, but it is all a part of the process. Just remember that your plant care will grow more efficiently as you become accustomed to its behaviors and natural indicators.