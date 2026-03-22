Harry Styles is Back!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles, former member of One Direction and solo superstar, just dropped his fourth album. Obsessed doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about it! Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, is a totally new sound for him as he ventures into the nighttime, high-energy dance club scene. The album also comes after a four-year break from the limelight, as he went out into the world to find his joy again. Obviously, the break felt like forever; the album was easily one of the most anticipated releases of the year (and maybe the last five years). I, for one, am ecstatic to have Harry back making music and touring the world.

KATTDO has 12 songs and clocks in at just under 43 minutes. It is an easy listen. I should know; I have heard it at least 12 times in totality already! Upon the first listen, my favorite three songs were: “Are You Listening Yet?”, “Dance No More”, and “American Girls.” I prefer the songs that I can dance or rock out to. What can I say? I’m an Enneagram 7 with a lot of energy!

Now, my ranking is already shifting around as I spend more time with it. For example, “Pop” is sneaking up and has probably swapped spots with “American Girls.” If you like songs with heavy guitars and a pulse through your veins, “Pop” will be the one for you! If you like calmer, nighttime driving sounds, then “American Girls” is yours. What we can all unite and agree on is that American girls have taken the win here!

Also, since I brought up touring, the first leg of the Together, Together Tour will feature residencies in seven cities: Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne, and Sydney. His longest residency will be in New York, with a whopping 30 shows at Madison Square Garden. This doubled the length of his last residency there, which capped at 15 (If you scored tickets, know that I am seething with jealousy.)

In his most recent interview with Zane Lowe, Harry addressed the nature of his residency-style touring, saying that he feels more at home during a residency and wants to cater to his band members to have families. This is a thoughtful gesture from Harry (per usual), but it has received a lot of flak online. Since New York City is the only American city on the list so far, all of the fans in the country were vying for a spot. Many took to the Internet with complaints about ticket prices and travel expenses.

We all can hold hope that 2027 will give us a traditional tour with many cities all over the country. The coded language that Harry is using alludes to that. But, yes, that means we will have to wait until 2027. Thankfully, Netflix gave us the ONO Manchester show as a way to keep us satisfied. I know I will be watching it multiple times to satiate the fangirl inside of me.

Remember this: Going to a million shows or owning every piece of merch does not make you more of a fan than the next person. If all you can afford is to listen to the official audios on YouTube, then that is okay! Do not let the glamour of girls on TikTok snagging tickets for six shows drag you down. This album is about getting with your friends and having FUN! Even the king said it best, “If you must join a movement, make sure there’s dancing.”