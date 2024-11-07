This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, November 7, 2024 – Come to Stage 12 for a free screening of the Pirates of the Caribbean movie. You can find the venue, Stage 12, outside Brookshire Brothers.

There will be popcorn and concessions available. This includes varying meals from the deli, drinks, and themed food and beverages to go with the movie.

Come join everyone for this College Station movie night on November 7th at 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Get ready to have a good time with your friends and family and unwind from your busy schedule.