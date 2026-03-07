Photoshoot ideas for the perfect instagram post

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let me paint the picture… you’re in dire need of feeling like THAT GIRL again after weeks of being stuck in a slump. You think of ways to fix this predicament, and the only thing that comes to mind is to make yourself cute and take photo evidence of it occurring. The only problem is you never know what to do when the time comes to take the photos. That is why I have compiled multiple ideas for photoshoots that the girls can do whenever they feel like it.

Spring is coming, and you know what that means… a great opportunity for a floral photoshoot! Go to any flower field, park, or grass area and wear your cutest pastel outfit. The goal of these photos is to give off a floral, whimsical, and bright aesthetic. So, it goes without saying, but if your photoshoot day happens to fall on a gloomy one… this could be an issue, and you should definitely pivot to another theme while saving this one for later! Some ideas for poses are sitting on the grass with your arms resting on your knees, and you looking up at the person taking the photo. Or lying completely down on the grass and surrounding yourself with flowers will scream springtime. Remember, the best photos can come from you not trying, so they appear more candid. This is why it is best to try all kinds of different poses or moving around while someone is taking photos of you.

Another photoshoot idea is taking some at night when going out with the girls. You know what they say about going out, the best part is getting ready. This is why the girls must take the time to capture how good they look before they go out. The idea of this photoshoot is to look like you’re having fun with your friends, which should be simple because that is what is actually happening. You need to give off flirty and HOT energy in these photos to get the night out vibe across. Some places to take photos would be outside on the street or leaning against a pole. Obviously, you could also get some good ones while in bars or clubs holding a drink and sitting on a stool. If you’re going for esthetic and maybe you are shy about showing your face in a photo, you can pose your drink in front of your face. She’s giving mysterious, classy, you want to know her energy with this pose. Also, it is crucial that if there is a good mirror either inside the bar or in the bathroom, you take mirror pics! This could be a candid fixing your lip moment, or a group shot too.

Next up on the list is going to a record store. Don’t worry, you don’t need to be someone who avidly purchases records; we’re just going to get cute pictures! The records lying all over the place and on the walls are a very artsy vibe for a photoshoot. For poses, you could hold up a few of your favorite artists’ records and pose with them, or use one to cover your face on the record, which is a headshot. Also, on the subject of artsy, if a record store does not suit your vibe, then you can go to an art museum. With beautiful art all around, but instead, you are the muse for the masterpiece that will be your post-worthy photos. As for poses, you could sit on a bench at the museum with some of your favorite pieces hanging behind you. I would suggest going for some that match the colors of your outfit well so that the artwork complements you.

These are just some of the MANY different ideas there are for photoshoots, so get creative and think of some fun ideas with your friends! Photoshoots can be very therapeutic and get you out of a rut of not feeling like yourself. Remember the next time you need a little pick-me-up, all you have to do is get cute and grab your friends for some pictures, along with some great memories.