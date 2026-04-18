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person holding pink breast cancer awareness ribbon
person holding pink breast cancer awareness ribbon
Photo by Angiola Harry from Unsplash
TAMU | Culture

PELDEM TAMU “Pink Dash 5K”, Supporting Local Mothers Battling Breast Cancer

Updated Published
Moksha Gopal Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

COLLEGE STATION, TX, April. 19, 2026 – PELDEM (Presente en la Lucha de Mamá), a student organization at Texas A&M University, is dedicated to supporting families with women facing breast cancer and other serious illnesses. Proceeds from the race go toward essential services such as meal prep, cleaning assistance, childcare, and overall family support during treatment.

They are hosting their annual Pink Dash 5K on April 19th, 2026, from 8:15 AM to 11:15 AM at the Bonfire Memorial. Check-in begins at 8:15 AM, and the 5K and 2.5K begin at 9:15 AM. After the race, participants can enjoy music, local vendors, booths, and games.

Tickets for the Pink Dash 5K are available through PELDEM’s Instagram through the link in their bio. If you would like to support this amazing cause, please sign up!

Moksha Gopal

TAMU '29

Moksha Gopal is a freshman committee member at the TAMU Her Campus chapter. She is excited to write articles about wellness, music, and traveling. She joined Her Campus to be a part of a community and to have an outlet for her creative passions and ideas.

Outside of Her Campus, Moksha is an undergrad student at TAMU majoring in Biomedical Science and minoring in Business. She is also a part of BSA on campus and an executive board member for a small non-profit based out of Dallas, TX.

In her free time, she loves to learn different types of dance choreographies, hang out with her friends, and crochet! She also loves listening to different kinds of music, whether it's while walking to class, studying, or while she's at the gym, as it helps her mind relax.