PELDEM TAMU “Pink Dash 5K”, Supporting Local Mothers Battling Breast Cancer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

COLLEGE STATION, TX, April. 19, 2026 – PELDEM (Presente en la Lucha de Mamá), a student organization at Texas A&M University, is dedicated to supporting families with women facing breast cancer and other serious illnesses. Proceeds from the race go toward essential services such as meal prep, cleaning assistance, childcare, and overall family support during treatment.

They are hosting their annual Pink Dash 5K on April 19th, 2026, from 8:15 AM to 11:15 AM at the Bonfire Memorial. Check-in begins at 8:15 AM, and the 5K and 2.5K begin at 9:15 AM. After the race, participants can enjoy music, local vendors, booths, and games.

Tickets for the Pink Dash 5K are available through PELDEM’s Instagram through the link in their bio. If you would like to support this amazing cause, please sign up!