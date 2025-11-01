Overconsumption has been out; here’s how not to do it.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the holiday season is approaching, I have noticed a shift back into overconsumption online. A lot of trendy videos are the aesthetic come fall shopping with me or Halloween decor videos, sometimes even as far as Christmas, which is 68 days away at the time of writing. These kinds of videos promote trendy items that you “must have” this season. However, they are often low quality and overpriced. And of course, there are Boo-Baskets, and if you haven’t heard, your partner or friends don’t love you if they can’t drop $200 on a basket. What is not trending, however, is how to consume thoughtfully this holiday season and all year round. Here are some good habits and practices to keep in mind when trying to avoid overconsumption:

Creating shopping lists

When going to a store, create a list of things you actually want or need. These can be broad categories, but take inventory of what you already have, so as not to purchase duplicate items or things you do not actually need. That sweater may be cute, but is your closet already full of them? I thought so. This helps create intention behind the items you buy and not just mindless purchases for the sake of spending money. It gives a sense of connection to the things you own and not clutter to fill space.

Looking online and saving stuff, then going back a week or month later to see if I still want or like it.

Something I love to do, especially when it comes to making wish lists for Christmas or my birthday, ay is to have a running notes page throughout the year of things I like and might want to have later. The list is all-encompassing and includes things I may need, like a restock on face wash or body lotion, to candles and books. When I look back months later, I normally end up removing half of the things as I find I don’t actually need or like them anymore, and it was just a cute item. By doing this, it creates a sense of relief that I won’t be buying items that would have lost their allure and now sit and collect dust. Another way to practice this is by using an app and adding it to the shopping cart; I will go to Target, look through things, and next time I go, on will either heart them or delete them.

Shopping with sustainability in mind

If you are environmentally conscious and looking for small ways to create big impacts, this is a great option. While fast fashion is convenient, it is not good for the planet. Try thrifting, as this reduces the amount of new clothes or products being produced by using what is already available. Another option is shopping for brands that promote sustainability. Oftentimes, these do come with a price tag, which is why I like to wait for sales to happen. It not only gives you more time to decide but also bridges the gap between sustainable shopping and not breaking the bank.

When shopping for others, think of their personality and interests, not what is trendy.

A big trend that has been ongoing for the past couple of years is to make seasonal baskets, right now that would be a boo-basket. A lot of content online is creating these baskets, and oftentimes they are outrageously priced and filled with, in my opinion, junk that has no longevity in someone’s life. The themed and low-quality items that the receiver might not even like or need are ultimately adding clutter. The way I approach holidays or gifting it thinking of things I have heard the person mention they want and jotting that down. Not everything I buy for someone needs to match the season, its about gifting something meaningful and intentional.

Pay attention to the quality and longevity of items.

When shopping, really make sure the quality of the item matches up with its price. If you are paying $50 for a sweater, it shouldn’t unravel after one wash. Decorations for your house, especially seasonal decor, should be nice; I see a lot of items costing upwards of $30 for a badly painted plastic decoration. I am seeing online that people buy these items just to take them home and repaint them. Let’s move towards not buying these types of items that aren’t worth the price and are unnecessary purchases. Overconsumption often comes from people buying things they don’t need or buying too much. You do not need to keep rebuying items each year that are meant to last for many years.