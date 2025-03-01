Our Supreme Leader, Brittany Broski, at TAMU

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about y’all, but I have been obsessed with Brittany Broski since her rise to fame in 2019. Her witty and funny nature rules over the domain of Broski Nation, what she lovingly calls her royal subjects, or her followers. TAMU is lucky enough to call her an Alumni, with her love of the Aggie spirit bringing her home to College Station occasionally. Earlier this week, MSC Town Hall organized a Q&A with our leader for the students, which was essentially a live Broski Report for fans of hers.

During the Q&A, the mediator asked Brittany questions that were submitted by the fans in attendance. Among the questions were ones about her show, Royal Court, where she interviews celebrities. She offered juicy insight into possible future quests, hinting at celebrities from the Star Wars Franchise and The Last of Us making an appearance. Caleb Heron was mentioned as well as a future guest. This is a special treat for followers of the Caleb Heron, Drew Afualo (a fellow TikTok star), and Brittany Broski trio. Videos with the spectacular trio typically go viral, their funny banter and flowy conversations being the highlight of the content.

Along with the hints at future guests, Brittany told some behind the scenes stories to the audience. One of the best celebrities on her show, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, was the focus point of these tales. Leader Broski made sure to mention his polite behavior during his time at the show, noting he made sure to introduce himself to all the staff members as well as thank Brittany for having him on the show. She admitted that she was almost certain that Aaron Taylor-Johnson had heard her viral clip about him where she had very strong words to say about her attraction to the man. Brittany mentioned that Johnson’s step-daughter was a fan and listened to the Report every morning, where the clip was taken from.

Brittany Broski also answered questions about TAMU and her time there. Broski reflected on her time and the changes made since her graduation, while also highlighting the constants of campus, like the moldy smell of Bolton and Heldenfels. Brittany told the audience that her favorite tradition was Silver Taps, or if you want a fun one, pickle shots at the Tipsy Turtle. She furthered her conversion on campus by discussing her executive orders that she would implement on campus if she was to take over leadership, starting with 1 dollar Chick-Fil-A meal deals and ending with fan-misters on every corner.

On a personal level, this show was an amazing experience and watch. I have never had so much fun in Rudder Auditorium. The crowd was lively, with cheers and laughs ringing out every couple of seconds. There is something special about getting able to see Brittany Broski on the stage of the place where she did her New Student Conference. I have been a fan of hers since the start, so I am so happy that I was able to see her live. I can wholeheartedly say that she is as funny in real life as she is on her shows. I can’t wait to see where her career goes. If you haven’t seen Brittany Broski before and don’t know who she is, she is definitely someone I would check out. She is able to balance wit and humor with a deep understanding of culture, while also maintaining a very educated personna.