Onyx Storm: My Opinion and What I’ve Witnessed on BookTok

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

I recently finished reading Onyx Storm and I’ve got a couple thoughts, like many other readers. If you haven’t read the book, and are easily enraged by spoilers, don’t continue reading.

In Comparison to Fourth Wing

I know I might get some hate for saying this, but it was as dry as Iron Flame. Rebecca Yarros seemed to have lost the magical touch. Fourth Wing was filled with movement, and yet the next two books in her series just lack that element. I felt like every chapter, a character was dying. Nothing was permanent. This book was perfection. And while I’m not saying Iron Flam and Onyx Storm are bad, but I am definitely saying that they aren’t as good as the first one. And I’m not the only one that sees it that way.

The Story ItselF

Plot

I felt that Onyx Storm was motionless and stale until the gathering allies / info on Irids plot finally kicked in. It was enjoyable to read about the different civilizations they were interacting with.

Characters

There wasn’t any character development, at least, not that I noticed. Every single character was the same from beginning to end.

The Romance

Xaden was being annoying and keeping his distance from Violet because he was scared he was going to drain the literally life from her. So they sometimes were together and other times not. I felt like there was no growth in their relationship. “Just ask the right questions”. Why, at this point, were there secrets between the two of them? It just created unnecessary conflict. Which ties right back to the lack of character development.

The Ending

As for the final reveal at the end… it was okay I guess? Erasing some of her memory was honestly a poor ending. Why was it necessary? She is able to shield, so what was the actual purpose? She doesn’t have to consent to someone hunting around her mind. Rebbeca Yarros will need to come up with a really compelling justification.

Conclusion

As for these minor issues, the book was good. A decent fantasy book, but not my favorite. Will I be reading the next one? Yes. Will I be pre-ordering it? Nope.

BookTok

The Memes

One of the more enjoyable parts of this series is the following it has cultivated. And this fanbase is so kind to have created meme upon meme.

The Conspiracy Theories

There are a multitude of conspiracy theories about the potential grand reveals and twists that Rebecca Yarros will be unleashing upon her audience in the final two books. I haven’t dived into this side of BookTok because I like to be wholly surprised. And the likelihood of any of these people being right? Far chance.