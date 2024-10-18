OBX: Press Tours and a Cast that Feels like Family

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A good press tour and a cast that feels like family can make all the difference.

Specifically, Outer Banks has just had one of the best press tours for the rollout of seasons four of the series. Fans have always loved the Outer Banks cast, consisting of Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Austin North, and Carlacia Grant since they were introduced to us back in 2020. Even in 2020, with a pandemic at its height, OBX was able to take the world by a storm with the strong cast dynamic, fun (virtual) press tour, relatability, and an overall fresh teen show.

Since the show kicked off in April 2020, the cast quarantined all together, living together in the same apartment complex. Rudy and Chase even lived together while filming. This created a strong family bond between the cast and made the world fall in love with them. From the most chaotic Instagram lives, photo dumps on instagram, and behind the scenes clips, we got to know and love the cast of OBX. The classic Buzzfeed interviews and magazine covers took over social media and added so much excitement to the roll out of the first season, during a time we were all glued to our phones trying to find a way to pass the time while quarantining. This nostalgic style of promotion pushed OBX far just in a few weeks. Aside from the press run, OBX also rose to fame because of the fun summer outfits and being such a nostalgic teen drama. It brought us back to the days of Pretty Little Liars or Gossip Girl.

Now today, season four promotion has reminded me of season one promotion. The cast has all been working on their own endeavors but they have always been so supportive of each other. This press tour, they are here stronger than ever and the magazine covers, fun interviews, and cast content is back. Season four is even more bittersweet because it definitely could be the last. In each interview the cast will never fail to mention that the cast is a family. This season is (unfortunately) being released in two parts, and the first part is out now! OBX is probably the best teen drama right now – and we are SO back!