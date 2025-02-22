The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past weekend I took a short trip to New Orleans to celebrate Valentine’s Day with one of my best friends, and let me just say, it was the best idea we have ever had. We spent two short nights in the city and, while I wish we would have had just one more day to sight-see, it was the perfect amount of time.

We arrived around 6:00 p.m. on Friday night and immediately hit Bourbon Street. We started the night at Willies Chicken Shack where we each got daiquiris with chicken and sausage gumbo and, let me just say, for a little chicken shop this gumbo was amazing. After dinner we took our drinks and strolled up and down for hours. Being so close to Mardi Gras, we ran into a mini parade almost immediately. People laughed and cheered as the intricate hand-made costumes and miniature floats danced by.

The entertainment is endless in the city. Whether it be a parade, people throwing beads from the balconies, or clubs and bars, Bourbon Street is one you never have to leave. (It feels very reminiscent of that scene from Percy Jackson at the Lotus Hotel). While there were tons of bars and clubs calling to us, we honestly were having the most fun just walking around and taking in everything the infamous street had to offer.

Saturday was our only opportunity to see the sights in the light of day, so we did our best to take advantage of it. We started at Café Du Monde, of course, making sure we crossed the beignets off our list. Next, we hit the art market around Jackson Square before going into the cathedral on the edge of the park. The chapel was impressive, but honestly, I was in love with the architecture everywhere. The French Quarter is beautiful. It has such a long, rich, and dark history that comes through in the architecture. It was nice to be in a big city and not be surrounded by skyscrapers and modernity. To finish off the day we made a stop at Marie Leveau’s house of voodoo.

One of my favorite parts of the weekend, though, was the vampire and ghost tour we took. I highly recommend doing a tour like this in New Orleans; the hub of voodoo, dark magic, hauntings, and a dark history. Not only did I learn so much about the history of the city and buildings, but I got to hear some pretty crazy stories, one of them being the true story of the Lalaurie Mansion, which is featured in a season of American Horror Story. Our second night on Bourbon Street was much calmer because it began to rain, but we didn’t let that stop us. We got our tarot cards read, went dancing, and skipped home in the rain at the end of the night. All in all, this was one of my favorite trips and New Orleans may very well be one of my new favorite cities. So, if you’re in college (and of legal drinking age!), don’t be afraid of the smells or the crime rate, just be safe and have fun because I can promise you, won’t regret it.