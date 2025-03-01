The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

As a college student, I listen to music pretty much all day. In between classes, while studying, driving, and winding down at night. Most people listen to a variety of music, and I have found very few albums I can enjoy all the way through, so here are my few:

Preacher’s Daughter by Ethel Cain

Ethel Cain is one of my favorite artists, and her music varies in meaning and sentiment. Many of her songs deal with heavier topics, and this album is no exception. It follows Ethel (her character) dealing with a difficult home life, running away, and ultimately meeting a tragic end at the hands of a man she considered her soulmate. Shockingly, there are some faster songs on the album, but her style leans into the feel of each song, resulting in slower music. The story alone makes the album fascinating to listen to, and her voice is unmatched.

Charm by Clairo

Clairo is another one of my top artists, but this album took time to grow on me. The more I listened to my favorite songs, the more I fell in love with each song. I was able to attend her tour for this album, and on the drive to Houston, my friend and I listened to the entire album (maybe a few times) and I grew to love it more. Clairo also likes to send a message with her music, and each song is more stand-alone in respect to the subject. Most of her songs focus on her past relationships and growing from each experience. I resonate with many of the songs.

Rumours by Fleetwood Mac

An album with a story!! Perhaps one of the most famous albums ever recorded, every song on this record is a masterpiece. The relationships between the band members during this time were complicated and broken, and those feelings translate into the songs so heavily, it’s hard not to get wrapped up in the lyrics. Each song represents a different aspect of the band members’ feelings towards one another, and the evolving decay of a dying relationship.

Have A Nice Day by Treaty Oak Revival

Switching gears a bit, Treaty Oak’s songs also focus on relationships, but typically in a harsher way. These songs all have a similar beat and feel, but the lyrics oscillate between calling out past relationships and self-criticism. Maybe I only love this album so much because of the negative headspace I was in at the time, but I am tied to it nonetheless.

Collide with the Sky by Pierce the Veil

Unlike other albums on this list, we take a deeper step into anger and love. PTV’s style is classified as “post-hardcore and emo”, but there are similar themes as the other albums listed. Fast-paced and loud, this album is easy to get lost in!