My Top Ten Movie Picks

Some may call me a movie connoisseur, and others may say that I am talking about movies that don’t exist. I have a very random and collective love of movies. My parents have established a base of iconic movies in my mind since a young age, and my high school experience was riddled with random movies to grow my movie knowledge. I’ve tried to watch as many classics as I can, watching any movie that is suggested to me. These are some of my favorites, but these are only some of my favorites and do not reflect all of my favorite movies.

10. As Above, So Below

This movie is a trip. Set in the catacombs of Paris, a team trying to discover the philosopher’s stone (not the Harry Potter one, but the same idea). With themes of Dante’s Inferno and the Circles of Hell, this horror movie is amazing, full of love and loss. I love horror movies so maybe I might be alone in my love of this movie, but it became an instant classic for me once I saw it. It is the perfect mixture of jump-scares and creepy presence.

9. Midsommar

Everyone has heard of this movie at least once in their life, but when I say I loved this movie, I thought it was so interesting and satisfying. The visuals and how the characters interact with each other are so fluid and fascinating that my sociology brain loves this movie. Our main character’s family dies and then she ends up in Sweden with her awful boyfriend in a cult in which she soon thrives. This movie is very graphic, which can be shocking at first, but becomes normalized as the film progresses.

8. Me Before You

If I want to sob my eyes out, this is my top pick. Our leading lady becomes a caregiver for a quadriplegic man who doesn’t want to live. He struggles to live after a life-changing accident and has to figure out whether he sees her love as enough to keep him here. The support given between the two is so wholesome; they love each other for their true selves. I watched it again recently and still sobbed so it never gets old.

7. Dazed and Confused

I LOVE older movies. This was shot in the 90s, but set in the 70s and gives me all the nostalgic feels. Dazed and Confused is where Matthew McConaughey got his start and offered his iconic line “Alright, Alright, Alright”. There isn’t really an action-packed plot, but covers the 90s high school summer experience set in Austin, Texas. If you need a short casual movie to watch, this is a great one.

6. Heathers

Can you say Iconic? The first time I watched this movie I genuinely think my life was changed. If this movie had been filmed now, it would have been cancelled so fast. The lines and snark offered by the Heathers are so quotable, it’s crazy with the main plot making this movie a fever dream. Set in the 80s, the costumes and themes are so entertaining. I love to watch this while I clean up or do other things, a very easy plot to follow, although it is very random.

5. Freedom Writers

If I was an English teacher, I would show this to my students. Focusing on a teacher working in an impoverished and gang-riddled school, Freedom Writers covers the violence often forced upon minorities in America and the journey to finding hope when it seems like nothing will work out. It makes me cry as well honestly. I find the growth and hope that happens in the movies incredibly inspiring and moving. I watch this movie at night by myself so people don’t ask why I’m willingly watching a movie they would show on busy work days in school.

4. Little Women

Another classic novel and movie, Little Women is one of my favorites. I love to show this to people who say they don’t like more historical or older British films because they immediately fall in love with the romance brewing. That being said I would like to make it clear that I am so anti-Amy it isn’t funny. If you watch this movie and find her not annoying, you are a saint because she made me hate her within the first 20 minutes. Little Women follows a group of sisters as they navigate the absence of their parents and their life as women in a patriarchal society.

3. Hacksaw Ridge

A random movie that makes me sob. I am not a religious person, but Doss, our main character, has an unwavering belief in his ability to do good under the protection of God. It is his belief in himself and his commitment to saving people without raising a weapon that makes me emotional. I find his own goal and journey being accomplished so beautiful and moving. While it is a war movie filled with violence, the focus on his lack of violence and the eventual support of his fellow soldiers make it very loving and inspiring.

2. Twilight

Y’all already know I had to include this. As an English major, I have to make it clear that I do not find Stephanie Meyer’s storytelling and plot to be incredible or groundbreaking, but I do find it very entertaining. My favorite trash movie with a trash plot and trash acting is the best way to spend a rainy day inside. I have been watching Twilight since I was way too young to be, probably around 7 or 8. Edward Cullen was actually my first crush, being the topic of many arguments between my classmates on who loved him more.

1. Love, Rosie

If you haven’t watched this, drop everything and watch it right now. I swear by this movie. The only slow burn, will-they-won’t-they movie I’ll watch. Lily Collins is my favorite actress and her co-star, Sam Claflin, is one of the hottest men to walk to Earth. The movie is kinda raunchy and rated R which makes sense in retrospect but while watching it, you don’t feel like it’s an R movie. Like ships passing in the night, the couple seems to be missing each other as they try to accomplish their goals in life. Watch this at your next girl’s night, you won’t be disappointed.