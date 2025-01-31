The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

I spent a week in New York City Over the summer after the Tony Awards, and here are my rankings of the five shows I saw!

5. Back to the Future

While this is at the bottom of my list, it was still an amazing show, especially for families or anyone who grew up on the iconic movie. The time-traveling DeLorean is a wonder to watch, leaving you wanting to know the secrets behind how they pull off such incredible action sequences within the limits of a stage. The special effects are top-notch and bring the story to life.

The show is packed with good comedic moments that make it highly entertaining, especially with the hilariously awkward plotline of Marty’s mother developing a crush on him after he travels back in time. This production is a fun, nostalgic journey that will leave die-hard fans of the film grinning ear to ear.

4. Little Shop of Horrors

This off-Broadway staple delivered everything you could want in a musical. I was fortunate enough to catch Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland in the leading roles, and they were both absolute perfection. They brought so much energy and charisma to the stage that it felt as though they were born to play Seymour and Audrey.

Going into this show blind, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I left completely hooked. The tragic love story between Seymour and Audrey, intertwined with the dark comedy of a talking, bloodthirsty plant, creates a perfect balance of heartfelt emotion and laugh-out-loud moments. I now understand why this show has run for over 1,500 performances. The catchy music, over-the-top characters, and sharp humor make it a classic that continues to delight audiences.

3. Merrily We Roll Along

This musical was an absolute treat, starring Broadway legend Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe, an iconic actor from my childhood. The unique structure of the show—starting in the present and moving backward over 20 years—offers a fascinating glimpse into the lives of three friends whose relationships crumble over time.

Daniel Radcliffe’s performance of “Franklin Shepard, Inc.” was jaw-dropping and, in my opinion, solidified his Tony win for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Jonathan Groff also earned a well-deserved Tony for Best Actor in a Musical, and his portrayal of Franklin was heartbreaking as we see Franklin slowly isolate himself from his friends. One standout moment in the show is when Franklin, a Broadway composer, sings about winning a Tony Award. Seeing this just days after Groff had actually won his Tony and hearing the audience burst into applause was a truly unforgettable moment.

This musical is a poignant reminder of how friendships that once felt unbreakable can deteriorate over time, often because of ambition, greed, or personal failures. The themes hit hard, and the performances make it impossible not to reflect on your own relationships. It’s a truly moving experience.

2. The Outsiders

Based on S.E. Hinton’s classic novel, The Outsiders was a must-see for me, especially since I read the book and watched the movie in 7th grade English. The story left a mark on me back then, so when I learned it was coming to the stage, I knew I couldn’t miss it.

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the story resonated deeply with me as someone from the state. The folk- and western-inspired score immediately pulls you into the world of the greasers and socs, and the lighting design is so immersive that it makes the audience feel like a part of the show. The climactic fight scene between the two groups is flawlessly choreographed, with rain pouring down as the greasers emerge victorious. This moment perfectly encapsulates the raw emotion and tragic beauty of the story.

The Outsiders’ exploration of friendship, loyalty, and the struggle to find your place in the world is as powerful as ever. It’s a deeply moving production that does justice to its source material while elevating it with stunning music and staging.

1. Stereophonic

At the top of my list is Stereophonic, a play that dives into the dynamics of being in a band; including all the highs, the lows, and the relationships that make a band both magical and destructive. Ever since I heard about this play, it became a must see for me. If you’re a fan of Daisy Jones & The Six or Almost Famous or love the drama of Fleetwood Mac, this play is a must-see.

With four acts and a runtime of over three hours, you might expect it to feel long, but it’s anything but. The intense conflicts among the five band members and two producers keep you glued to your seat. While it’s not a musical, the original songs the band creates are absolute hits. The show’s standout feature is its stage design: an actual recording studio where the actors perform and “record” their music live. It’s an incredibly immersive experience.

The play captures the thrill, chaos, and heartbreak of being in a band, exploring themes of creativity, ambition, and the personal sacrifices artists make for their craft. It’s raw, emotional, and left me thinking about it long after the curtain fell.