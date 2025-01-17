Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Wicked is everywhere so if you havent seen an ad or spoiler I would be surprised. As someone who saw the Musical and was so excited for this movie here is my ranking of the songs from part 1.

Defying Gravity

This is a classic if you knew Wicked before, you know this song. And it’s entertaining to try and hit that famous riff.

What is this feeling

“Loathing… unadulterated loathing” has been stuck in my head for a week now. This one is so catchy.

Popular

This is a top, 3 of course; it’s so fun!

dancing through life

This also has been stuck in my head (especially if you’re on the “We deserve each other, me and BOQ” side of Tiktok like I am) so I think it deserved to be in the top 5.

one short day

Love a friendship moment. Couldn’t decide which to put first this or #6.

no one mourns the wicked

This and #5. I kept switching back and forth, they are both good songs. As you might be able to tell I am very indecisive. The vocals in this are insane. I could never.

i’m not that girl

I am sure many can relate. It’s still a great song and has the potential to move up as I listen more.

wizard and i

Nothing really bad to say about this just song. I just had other songs I liked more.

something bad

Not the worst.

dear old shiz

These last two are… uh… not my favorite.

a sentimental man

Not a fan.

