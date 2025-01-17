Wicked is everywhere so if you havent seen an ad or spoiler I would be surprised. As someone who saw the Musical and was so excited for this movie here is my ranking of the songs from part 1.
- Defying Gravity
-
This is a classic if you knew Wicked before, you know this song. And it’s entertaining to try and hit that famous riff.
- What is this feeling
-
“Loathing… unadulterated loathing” has been stuck in my head for a week now. This one is so catchy.
- Popular
-
This is a top, 3 of course; it’s so fun!
- dancing through life
-
This also has been stuck in my head (especially if you’re on the “We deserve each other, me and BOQ” side of Tiktok like I am) so I think it deserved to be in the top 5.
- one short day
-
Love a friendship moment. Couldn’t decide which to put first this or #6.
- no one mourns the wicked
-
This and #5. I kept switching back and forth, they are both good songs. As you might be able to tell I am very indecisive. The vocals in this are insane. I could never.
- i’m not that girl
-
I am sure many can relate. It’s still a great song and has the potential to move up as I listen more.
- wizard and i
-
Nothing really bad to say about this just song. I just had other songs I liked more.
- something bad
-
Not the worst.
- dear old shiz
-
These last two are… uh… not my favorite.
- a sentimental man
-
Not a fan.