It has been a month since I turned 19, marking a new milestone and period in my life. Although I have not been 19 very long, I already can not believe that soon I will no longer be a teenager. In my heart, I just know that I will always be a teenage girl. But with that being said, this “new year” has led me to work towards goals for myself, to better my life and health. I believe that it is important to always set goals for yourself so that you can see your progress and continue to grow in a year. So while they are not New Year’s Resolutions, they are MY “New Year’s” Resolutions.

1. GO TO THE GYM!

While I have tried (and failed) to consistently go to the gym before, this year I am more determined than ever to stay consistent. Even though some days I dread going, on the way back I always feel more refreshed and alert. I think even just stepping away from schoolwork and technology for an hour is so helpful for me to be able to get through the rest of the day. Any kind of exercise throughout the day is good for your long-term physical and mental health, so I really try to get some form of physical activity every day. Even if all you do is go for a walk, it helps your mind and body to slow down and regroup, which is so essential in these busy weeks before the school year is over.

2. Look Forward to the Little Things

Noticing the little things in life is essential for me to not feel burnt out or exhausted after a long day at school. Even something as simple as taking time to look around at my surroundings on my walks to class and listening to music or podcasts has truly made my days more enjoyable. I’ve started to listen to podcasts more, and I can not believe that I have not really listened before this year. My absolute favorite is “Circle Time” by Kelsey Kreppel. She is so sweet, relatable, and funny in every episode.

3. Explore New Passions

Taking time to learn more about things I am interested in that are not necessarily school-related is so exciting and I always look forward to learning more about new passions and interests in my life. For example, I have been a general sports fan for a long time, but one of my goals this year is to become more knowledgeable. My favorites have always been basketball, football, and soccer, but I have started to learn more in-depth about the players and the game, and it is so fun to become involved in a new world. If sports aren’t your thing, find what could be! Maybe it’s music, art, or any other niche interest, but anything that makes you happy is so important!

4. JOURNAL!

While I know this doesn’t work for everyone, writing down my thoughts and feelings at the end of every day is a great way for me to reflect on the day. I started this recently, and it helps me wind down for the night and start getting ready for bed. Plus, with a pretty journal and colorful pens, I always look forward to it!

5. Keep In Touch with the People You Love

While my specific goals may not work for you, find something that does! College is hard, and finding little things to make you happy is really worth it. So find something that brings you joy, and stick with it. You never know what could come of it in the long run!

Although this seems obvious, when the days are super busy and filled with classes, homework, and studying, it’s hard to make time to reach out to people. That’s why I think it is so important for me to continue to be more intentional with my relationships. Whether that be my family or my friends who don’t go here, connecting with people from home is so special. I love hearing about their lives, and I always end the conversation feeling more refreshed and happier. And of course, everyone’s parents would love for their kid to call them.