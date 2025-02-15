My Music Predictions of 2025, featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift, among others

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

2024 was one of the best years my generation has ever had musically. Even though I do not think that 2025 will top 2024, I still think this will be a tremendous year for music, and am really excited to see how it goes.



Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo has not released new music since GUTS (spilled) in late March of 2024. There are rumors that Olivia will be releasing an album this year titled KISS, and I can honestly see that happening for various reasons. For starters, Olivia releases major albums every two years. GUTS was released in 2023, so the time is up for a new album. Additionally, Olivia has been moving away from her iconic light purple aesthetic featured on SOUR. In GUTS, Olivia’s album was an even darker shade of purple, which shows more maturity compared to her lighter purple when she was a teenage girl. Olivia’s “bad idea right?” music video had lots of red, to my surprise. I believe Olivia was hinting at her fans that she plans to replace her recognizable shade of purple to red. The single cover of “bad idea right?” was an image of her with a light purple background. There was red lipstick on the mirror that Olivia was looking into, however. Also, Olivia’s GUTS (spilled) album cover featured a red bra instead of the dark purple one shown in GUTS. In the “obsessed” music video, the main color was red. Finally, Olivia is in a happy relationship with actor Louis Patridge. KISS would be the perfect title for her album because it keeps the four letter design that defined her, and makes sense with the color theory as well as in her personal life. I do believe the songs will be love songs, which is something I am very much looking forward to.

Harry Styles



Harry Styles’s 2022 album Harry’s House was revolutionary. It won a Grammy, and became the most sold album in vinyl until it was beat by Taylor Swift’s Midnights. With major hits like “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking” as well as hidden gems such as “Keep Driving” and “Little Freak”, Harry Styles changed music that year. He also went on a major twenty-two month tour, Love On Tour, which ended in 2023. Since then, Harry has been very quiet. I do think 2025 will be his breakthrough year once again. I think Harry will announce an album this summer and a tour, which will begin in 2026.

Taylor Swift



As for Taylor, the conspiracy theories are endless. 2025 is the year of the snake, also known as Taylor’s year. Because of this, I do think Taylor Swift will be done with her re-releases very soon.



I think Taylor will release these albums in this order: reputation (Taylor’s Version); Taylor Swift (Debut)(Taylor’s Version); and lastly to end it off Karma, the unreleased album that only her very big fans know about. I do think that Taylor should do this order because reputation and Karma give off the same energy, so there should be an album in between. There is nothing better than having her self-titled and first album be the last re-release. Taylor has been scheming lately with a few things, so here are my theories. In her song “So Long, London”, Taylor sings, “And I’m just getting color back into my face. I’m just mad as hell cause I loved this place”. “So Long, London” is Taylor’s goodbye song to her ex, Joe Alwyn, who dated Taylor for seven years since her “reputation” era. Taylor’s reputation album cover is famously black and white. Because of this lyric and the fact that most of her reputation album is about Joe, I think reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be in color rather than black and white. This will solidify her goodbye to Joe as she continues on her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs football star, Travis Kelce.

At the Grammys, Taylor’s red dress was beautiful. That shade of red gives Karma, so maybe she was teasing it years in advance. This would not be new from Taylor whatsoever. Karma was supposed to be orange, though, so who knows? On her thigh, she had a red and gold chain with the letter “T”. In her song “Guilty as Sin”, Taylor sings, “What if he’s written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh” about Travis. The “T” from the outfit could potentially symbolize “Taylor’s Version”, though I think it is more likely to reference Travis as mentioned in the song. In her song “Call It What You Want”, Taylor sings, “I want to wear his initial on a chain ’round my neck, chain ’round my neck. Not because he owns me but ’cause he really knows me”. Moving from the neck to the thigh at the Grammys and back to the neck at the Super Bowl shows that Taylor is moving away from her past relationship with Joe. This could also prove that Taylor is thinking about hinting a reputation (Taylor’s Version) release because she has finally improved her reputation. I could see a love album making an entrance, which would be amazing.

Conan Gray



My favorite singer is Conan Gray. He always releases albums every two years, so I do not think he will release an album in 2025. His producer, Dan Nigro, has confirmed that they are working on his next album, so I will not be surprised if we get two or three singles this year.

Original photo by Valeria Kolster

Other Singers

Due to a high demand for tickets, Shakira had to reschedule her dates and arenas to include larger arenas. I just know Shakira’s tour will be revolutionary. I do think Lana Del Rey will finally release the album she has been talking about for so long this year. As for the now-disbanded One Direction band members Louis Tomlinson (who has appeared at fellow ex-bandmate Zayn’s show and the Super Bowl all in 2025) and Niall Horan will likely release singles this year. Shawn Mendes will most likely continue playing at individual venues. As for Billie Eilish, I do not think we will get anything from her this year.



It is impossible to know which celebrity will release what in 2025. These are a few of my predictions for this year. I guess time will tell whether I was right or not.