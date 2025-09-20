Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Book Shelf
Book Shelf
Photo by Ugur Akdemir from Unsplash
TAMU | Career > Her20s

My Library

Lainie Parker Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an English major, I read a lot of books. Even before I got to college and decided to study English, I loved reading and books. I was one of those kids who would rush to finish my class work so I could read, which I guess is why my teachers always loved me. I was reading at a college level by the fourth grade and was reading every book I could get my hands on. While that hasn’t changed, the books I read now have. I used to read a lot of fantasy novels, but now I read more non-fiction, adult fiction, or romance.

The first major series I remember reading was Percy Jackson & the Olympians. I was obsessed, which is how I started my obsession with fantasy books. I have read a large majority of YA fantasy series because that was the only thing I would read in my free time for almost 5 years. I have read everything from Harry Potter to The Lunar Chronicles to Fablehaven. These were all books I had read through my school library, so for most of my life, I didn’t own copies of these stories, even though they were my favorites. As an adult, I have slowly started collecting every book I loved throughout my life, even picking up one or two of my friends and family’s favorites.

Once I went to high school, I started buying copies of my favorite books and actually keeping them on bookshelves. My first bookshelf could only hold 50 books, so I would clear out my collection every couple of months when I ran out of room. Eventually, I couldn’t get rid of any more books; I loved all the ones I had, and there was no way I could part with any of them. So I got more bookshelves. In hindsight, I should have just lined the walls of my room with shelves. Three years later, and my four bookshelves are barely holding themselves together.

Now that I am in college, my collection has just exploded. I can now organize my shelves by genre, with each section containing almost 20 books. I alphabetized all of the shelves by genre so that I can actually let people ‘check out’ a book. I recently purchased a barcode scanner to catalog my entire collection. Eventually, I hope to have over a thousand books, which will officially qualify me as having a small library. Right now, I have 297 books in my collection, and I can’t wait for my next book haul.

Lainie Parker is a second-year member of Her Campus at the Texas A&M Chapter. She is a part of the Events and Writing and Editing Committees. In these committees, she writes articles and helps plan gatherings for our chapter. She is excited to write articles about her favorite books, must-watch movies, and personal experiences in college. Lainie was born and raised in a town in East Texas called Lufkin. She graduated from Hudson High School with honors. Lainie is currently continuing her education as a Sophomore at Texas A&M University. She is currently an English major with a Sociology minor. With her undergraduate degree, Lainie hopes to work in publishing. Lainie is a reader, cook, baker, movie enthusiast, and cat mom who loves to try new things. Some fun facts about her are that she can say the alphabet backwards and wants to own her own library. Lainie loves to hang out with friends when she isn’t napping between classes. Lainie is the epitome of an Aries and loves to learn more about her astrological chart.