My HC Community

College can be one of the most daunting experiences in a person’s life. Unfortunately for me, I felt every bit of dread possible when I entered my first classes, moved into my dorm, and even introduced myself to professors. Naturally, the thought of joining an organization and putting myself out there was out of sight for as long as I could postpone it. In my freshman year, I decided to wait on getting involved on campus, not really seeing it as a priority. I had other friends and coworkers, so what was the point? I was comfortable in this mindset for a while, but that changed going into my sophomore year.

Over the summer before my second year at TAMU, I threw myself into my internship and my other job, and I found myself burnt out by the end of my “break” from academics. I decided on the first day of school that I needed to join an organization to make friends and to boost my resume (super professional, right?). This turned into an endless search of the organizations on campus, looking for something that I could actually enjoy. Her Campus popped up on my Instagram feed, and taking a closer look intrigued me. I then noticed applications were open, but I was a few days past the deadline. I decided to take my chances and apply anyways, then I reached out through email to ask if I could still be considered for membership. A few days later, I attended the first meeting and immediately fell in love with the members and the org’s mission and goals.

Coming into a new community as welcoming as HC was easy, and I was able to meet some of my best friends and rediscover my passion for writing. I get the question “What do you like most about HC?” and I could gush over everything this organization has given me, but the answer is simple. I love to express myself and grow our community of writers. Over the course of my first year, I felt more dedicated to HC and everything it stands for, and I was fortunate enough to be elected president the following year. Our outgoing president was kind enough to encourage stepping up to a leadership position, and I’m so glad I took the step.

This year will be my second year as president, and even though it can be stressful, I still feel grateful every day for the friends and experiences HC has given me, and I hope I can give back a slice of what our chapter has given me.