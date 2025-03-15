The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is officially March, which means it’s time to celebrate everyone’s favorite Irish holiday, St. Patrick’s Day! March 17th is the annual celebration of Irish culture from our lovely friends across the ocean. The holiday originates from the death date of St. Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint, in the fifth century. It was brought to America by Irish immigrants and has been celebrated here ever since! Although I have never visited Ireland, what better way to celebrate Irish culture than by highlighting my favorite singers, authors, books, shows, and actors from the European country?

Cillian Murphy

This Cork-born actor has starred in many highly acclaimed shows and movies, such as Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer, which are both great watches! While you can find Cillian in several of Christopher Nolan’s most popular films, he also has hidden rom-com gems like Watching the Detectives, starring alongside the iconic Lucy Liu. I personally had a Cillian Murphy phase about a year ago and binge-watched Peaky Blinders (which I highly recommend). To this day, I love seeing hilarious clips of him on my For You Page.

Derry Girls

Derry Girls is a love letter to 1990s girlhood set against the backdrop of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. This three-season sitcom introduced me to this period of conflict in a genuine way, blending comedic dialogue, heartfelt family dynamics, and an iconic five-lead cast. Some of my favorite quotes come from Derry Girls, and I highly recommend this series to anyone looking for a funny and friendship-filled show. Derry Girls truly is a must-watch series.

Hozier

Andrew Hozier-Byrne needs no introduction. With millions of monthly listeners on Spotify and multiple hit songs, this singer-songwriter has been a staple of pop culture since he began releasing music in 2013. Hozier currently resides in his hometown of Wicklow, Ireland, while traveling the world to perform at concerts and festivals. While I love all of his music, some of my favorites include “Jackie and Wilson“, “In a Week (feat. Karen Cowley)“, and “Wasteland, Baby!“

Leap Year

This 2010 rom-com is a great choice for a movie night with friends, a date, or family! Although this year isn’t a leap year, this film follows Anna (Amy Adams) as she travels to Dublin to honor the Celtic tradition of proposing on February 29th, where she unexpectedly falls in love with Declan (Matthew Goode) along the way! Leap Year is one of my staple feel-good movies, with scenes I can recite from memory (seriously). I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a charming, comedic love story set against the beautiful Irish scenery.

Niall Horan

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love this Irish singer. Debuting with the 2010s boy band One Direction, Niall Horan has been a part of the music scene for the past 15 years, with a great discography to prove it. Since launching his solo music career in 2016, Horan has accumulated millions of listeners with his three albums, Flicker, Heartbreak Weather, and The Show. I had the pleasure of seeing him live last year and can attest that he is just as phenomenal in concert as he is in the studio. Horan’s albums are my go-to seasonal listens, but my favorite songs are “Fire Away” (I cry every time), “Small Talk“, and “On a Night Like Tonight“.

Normal People

When Sally Rooney’s Normal People debuted in 2018, no one was safe from the heartbreaking story of Marianne and Connell, and further devastation rang in 2020 following the release of Element Pictures‘s BBC miniseries of the same name. Normal People follows its protagonists as they navigate love, social status, and friendship through secondary school and university in Ireland. Something I greatly admire in this story is the depth each character holds individually, rather than being defined solely by who they are as a couple. Normal People captures the complexity of transitioning into adulthood in a way I never could, a validating experience for someone who relates a lot to Connell.

Paul Mescal

Normal People introduced me to this Maynooth-born actor, and I have been following his work ever since. After winning a BAFTA for his role as Connell in the miniseries, Mescal went on to star in critically acclaimed films such as Aftersun, All of Us Strangers, and Gladiator II. He is currently performing in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Brooklyn Academy of Music for the Winter/Spring season, further establishing his theatre presence. I can’t wait to see where Paul Mescal’s career goes from here, especially his involvement in the decades-long filming of Merrily We Roll Along.

Sally Rooney

While this Castlebar-born author is best known for her novel Normal People, Sally Rooney has an entire body of work centered on navigating adulthood, always set against an Irish backdrop. Her most recent novel, Intermezzo, was published in September of 2024 and follows two brothers as they cope with grief in the aftermath of their father’s passing. Rooney also has another BBC miniseries, Conversations with Friends, based on her novel of the same name. While Rooney’s writing style may not be for everyone, I encourage readers to give at least one of her novels a try, as I see her as one of the most accessible voices in modern literary fiction.

Saoirse Ronan

Although Saoirse Ronan was born in the Bronx, the multi-Oscar-nominated actress was raised in Dublin and has been in the spotlight since her breakout role in 2007’s Atonement, filmed when she was just 12 years old. Since then, Ronan has starred in several influential films, including Little Women and Lady Bird, both coming-of-age tributes to friendship, ambition, and girlhood. I can always count on Ronan to portray the complexity of growing up with delicacy and authenticity, and I can’t wait to see what projects she takes on next.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!! Whether attending a parade, enjoying traditional foods, or staying in with a good movie, don’t forget to wear green – and maybe even greet an Irish friend – to celebrate the holiday!