What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear Canada? As an American, stereotypes such as maple syrup, moose, and the freezing snow is what comes to my mind. I took a trip with my family to Niagara Falls and Toronto in Canada over the summer and wanted to reflect and advise others to go!

First off, the flight from America to Canada is short. From Texas to the Niagara Falls, it was only 3 hours! That is considered a short flight for crossing country boundaries. The weather in Canada in the summer is definitely better than Texas heat. In Texas, the weather is up to 100˚F while in Canada it was in the 60s. With lower temperatures and many winds, the weather was 10/10. I would recommend. We stayed at a Hilton which had a view of The Falls! This, unfortunately, was only an 8/10 because it also had a casino and many other shops. But the casino itself was a 10/10 because the age to get in was 19! I made 60 dollars in blackjack! The Falls was 8/10 because they have a fireworks show every night. Although the show itself was not huge. You had to walk up and down a large slope which was not ideal for elderly or those who need wheelchairs such as my grandmother. The boat tour of the falls was 5/10; it was overrated because you couldn’t see The Falls without water getting in your eye or flailing around if you were not holding the railing.

Toronto was a great shopping city! However, for a party of more than 10, finding affordable restaurants that could seat all of us was a challenge. The clothes were trendy and they had different stores than America. People were walking everywhere as well as biking since the weather and the infrastructure supported bikes. It’s 8/10 for Toronto!