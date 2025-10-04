My 5 Influential Female Musicians From The 20th Century

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always believed that the best art requires risk. The artists who manage to stand the test of time are the ones who argue against artistic norms and start trends rather than chase them. As the landscape of music continues to evolve, I thought it would be a good time to take a trip down memory lane and rediscover some older artists that did just that. Here are five amazing and influential female musicians from the 20th century

Yoko Ono

Not only was Yoko Ono a pioneer of avant-garde performance art and fierce anti-war advocate, she was far ahead of her time as a musician. Her experimental, semi-improvised style, seen in albums such as Double Fantasy and Season of Glass, would go on to influence bands and artists like Sonic Youth and Björk decades later. Additionally, she would become a contributor to some of her husband John Lennon’s most popular songs. “Give Peace a Chance,” “Imagine,” and “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” all feature songwriting or vocal performances from Ono.

The Kim Sisters

53 years before PSY’s “Gangnam Style” took over the world, the Kim Sisters became the first Korean musicians to achieve major success outside of their home country. Consisting of Sue, Aija, and Mia Kim, the girls made their debut on the prestigious Ed Sullivan Show, which helped propel the careers of bands such as the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Singing songs in both English and Korean as well as playing a wide variety of instruments, they became such a hit that they appeared on the show 22 times, more than any other act in the show’s history. Fun fact: the 1950’s hunter trio in the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters was inspired by the Kim Sisters.

Patti Smith

Nicknamed the “Godmother of Punk,” Patti Smith brought the worlds of music and poetry together in a way not seen before or since. Having lived on the streets of New York City while pursuing an artistic career, Smith brought her rebellious, “f*ck it all” attitude with her to the rock ‘n ‘roll scene and became one of the first female musicians to carve a name for herself without being a dainty folk singer. Her 1975 debut album, Horses, is considered by many to be the quintessential punk rock album, featuring lyrics composed of urban poetry and a strong track list that includes both covers and original songs.

Nina Simone

A Juilliard-trained pianist and outspoken civil rights activist, Nina Simone used her unique blend of jazz and soul to fight for the rights of disenfranchised Black communities during an era of White supremacy. She became a champion of the Black power movement. She wrote songs such as “Why? (The King of Love is Dead)” and “Mississippi Damn” as calls for racial equality at a time when Black Americans lived under racial segregation, the Jim Crow laws, and violent police regimes. Some of Simone’s music was deemed so audacious and confrontational that it was banned in several states.

The Ronettes

Despite living in a time dominated by male music producers, the Ronettes weren’t afraid to go against the industry status quo. Surrounded by wispy, doll-like female vocal groups, Ronnie Bennett, Estelle Bennett and Nedra Talley defied traditional beauty standards with winged eyeliner and beehive hairdos. They also created a distinct musical sound for themselves through a combination of their sharp New York accents and an innovative music production technique pioneered by their manager known as the Wall of Sound, which emphasized echo and reverb. The Ronettes’ bold, authentic style would go on to influence pop music and alternative rock genres such as shoegaze, as well as artists like Amy Winehouse, Billy Joel and Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.