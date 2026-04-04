Movie Buff: My Picks of the Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a movie fanatic. I have watched so many movies, good and bad, I swear I am like a walking quote book. Unfortunately for those who have to endure my family’s company, we are a movie family, meaning we all quote the random-est movies. My parents and grandparents are the ones who started my cinematic knowledge base by supplying me with ample DVDs and a wide range of DVD players. I would spend days of summer simply binge-watching my favorite DVDS in my bed. Now with the rise of mass media and streaming platforms, most movies over the past decades are at the tips of my fingers.

Now, as a 21-year-old, I have watched probably more than 1000 movies (that may be an exaggeration, but it feels right). Because of this, I have a wide range of movie genres that I have watched and loved! Here are a couple that I have recently referenced or quoted that people didn’t get (which means obviously I need to make some recommendations):

The Italian Job (2003)

This is a classic Sunday movie in the Parker Household! Charlize Theron and Mark Wahlberg genuinely ate this movie for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Following a crew of hiestman, we see our characters rob a vault of gold only to be betrayed. In a flash forward, our characters seek retribution for their betrayal. It is genuinely hilarious and a great representation of the 2000s. I would recommend this to those who love an action movie or a heist. With a high-speed chase, a plan for the ages, and millions of dollars in gold, The Italian Job is a great movie.

Steel Magnolias (1989)

I know this is a classic movie to some, but you’d be surprised how many people don’t know about this classic. I am currently watching it while writing this article as an Easter classic. I love to quote this movie because of the hilarious women who have the best one-liners who riddle the cast. As a romance, sisterhood, and tear-jerker, Steel Magnolias stole my heart from the very first watch. Julia Roberts and Sally Field (and Queen Dolly Parton!!!) delivered a performance of a lifetime that reminds me of my own mother. Be warned: bring your tissues and prepare to sob. If you need a movie to bring on the tears, this is the movie for you.

Rock of Ages (2012)

A jukebox musical set in the 80s?? Yes please!! My dad hates musicals, but LOVES this one. With Russell Brand, Tom Cruise, Julianne Hough, and many other iconic actors, Rock of Ages is a spicy story set in an LA bar and concert hall. I genuinely fell in love with so many classic rock songs because of this movie. Everyone is genuinely performing as if their rent were due. If you want a new (or older) musical, watch this; it won’t disappoint.