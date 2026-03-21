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spotted brown butterfly on a pink flower
spotted brown butterfly on a pink flower
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TAMU | Life > Experiences

Monarch March

Valeria Villarreal Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March 28, 2026

Gary Halter Nature Center 13600 Rock Prairie Rd College Station, Texas 77845

On Saturday, March 28, the College Station Parks and Recreation Department invites you to celebrate the migration of the monarch butterflies. This annual Monarch March event is held at the Gary Halter Nature Center and is a free event. Join College Station at this family-friendly event and enjoy various games and booths. This event will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

After spending the winter in the Oyamel forests of central Mexico, the monarchs will be migrating back to the northern United States and southern Canada. An amazing fact of this phenomenon is that monarch butterflies are the only butterflies known to migrate like birds, completing a two-way migration. It takes multiple generations of Monarchs to reach the northern United States and southern Canada, and this long trip allows them to assist our ecosystem as pollinators. Join College Station in celebration of this remarkable journey.

Valeria Villarreal

TAMU '28

Valeria is a member of the Her Campus TAMU chapter. She is a part of the Public Relations in this organization and is excited to explore and fine tune her writing techniques.
Beyond Her Campus, she is also involved in the Pre-Law Society and Visual Arts committee. She is currently studying Political Science and is eager to start her journey towards attending Law School.
In her free time, Valeria enjoys reading, journaling, and trying out new recipes for different dishes and treats. She is currently getting more engaged in Bible study and is enthusiastic about developing her understanding of the Bible and in turn strengthening her faith.