This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March 28, 2026

Gary Halter Nature Center 13600 Rock Prairie Rd College Station, Texas 77845

On Saturday, March 28, the College Station Parks and Recreation Department invites you to celebrate the migration of the monarch butterflies. This annual Monarch March event is held at the Gary Halter Nature Center and is a free event. Join College Station at this family-friendly event and enjoy various games and booths. This event will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

After spending the winter in the Oyamel forests of central Mexico, the monarchs will be migrating back to the northern United States and southern Canada. An amazing fact of this phenomenon is that monarch butterflies are the only butterflies known to migrate like birds, completing a two-way migration. It takes multiple generations of Monarchs to reach the northern United States and southern Canada, and this long trip allows them to assist our ecosystem as pollinators. Join College Station in celebration of this remarkable journey.