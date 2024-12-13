Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Three people jumping joyfully on snowy day
Photo by Zachary Nelson from Unsplash
Maroon & White Night: Bringing Aggie Spirit to Downtown Bryan

Faith Bryan
College Station, December 13, 2024 – Experience the energy of Aggieland at Maroon & White Night, a recurring event that transforms Downtown Bryan into a celebration of community and Aggie tradition. Held every third Friday of each month, this event invites Texas A&M University staff, students, alumni, and locals to come together for an evening filled of shopping, food, and entertainment!

Activities include:

  • Connecting with fellow Aggies, friends, and family
  • Dining
  • Shopping
  • Live Music

Celebrate the heart of Brazos Valley while embracing the maroon and white spirit of TAMU.

For more information, click here: https://www.destinationbryan.com/events/maroon-white-night-in-historic-downtown-bryan/!

Faith Bryan is a 21 year old from The woodlands, Texas. She graduated from Highschool in Magnolia, Texas, and went on to study communications at Texas A&M University as a first generation Aggie. Faith is currently a junior, and plans on pursuing Law School following graduation.  She is a member of the Pre-Law Society at Texas A&M where she hopes to gain the necessary guidance needed to thrive in Law School post grad. She is also a member of Aggie Best Buddies, an international student orginziation dedicated to creating opportunities for one-on-one friendships and advocating for inclusion in all aspects of society. Faith also dedicates her time to writing articles for the Texas A&M chapter of the HerCampus magazine and is a involved committee member for the orginzation. She has been writing personal short stories for 6+ years, and has published two adcedmic analysis on topics pertaining to psychology and the world around us.  Faith enjoys spending her free time at home with the people she loves, cooking, shopping, reading, and going out to create memories with her best friends. She also enjoys being on campus where she can incorporate herself into the campus community that she loves and cherishes so much. 