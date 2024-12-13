Maroon & White Night: Bringing Aggie Spirit to Downtown Bryan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.
College Station, December 13, 2024 – Experience the energy of Aggieland at Maroon & White Night, a recurring event that transforms Downtown Bryan into a celebration of community and Aggie tradition. Held every third Friday of each month, this event invites Texas A&M University staff, students, alumni, and locals to come together for an evening filled of shopping, food, and entertainment!
Activities include:
- Connecting with fellow Aggies, friends, and family
- Dining
- Shopping
- Live Music
Celebrate the heart of Brazos Valley while embracing the maroon and white spirit of TAMU.
For more information, click here: https://www.destinationbryan.com/events/maroon-white-night-in-historic-downtown-bryan/!