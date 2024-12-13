Maroon & White Night: Bringing Aggie Spirit to Downtown Bryan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, December 13, 2024 – Experience the energy of Aggieland at Maroon & White Night, a recurring event that transforms Downtown Bryan into a celebration of community and Aggie tradition. Held every third Friday of each month, this event invites Texas A&M University staff, students, alumni, and locals to come together for an evening filled of shopping, food, and entertainment!

Activities include:

Connecting with fellow Aggies, friends, and family

Dining

Shopping

Live Music

Celebrate the heart of Brazos Valley while embracing the maroon and white spirit of TAMU.

For more information, click here: https://www.destinationbryan.com/events/maroon-white-night-in-historic-downtown-bryan/!