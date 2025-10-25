Marigolds, Memory, and Meaning: How to Celebrate Día de los Muertos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every fall, orange marigolds bloom, the air fills with the scent of candles and sugar, and Mexican families around the world begin preparing for Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. This is far from being a somber event, it’s a celebration of life, memory, and love that never fades. From October 27 to November 2, families gather to honor the souls of loved ones who have passed, welcoming them home through food, music, and bright colors. Rooted in ancient Aztec traditions and influenced by Catholicism, it’s a time to remember that death is not an end but a continuation and a reminder that those we’ve lost remain with us in spirit.

One of the most meaningful ways to honor the holiday is by creating an ofrenda, or altar, to welcome back the souls of loved ones. You don’t need a big space or elaborate setup, even a small desk in a dorm can hold great meaning. Traditionally, an ofrenda includes:

Photos of loved ones, pets, or figures you wish to honor

Cempasúchil (marigolds), whose bright petals are believed to guide spirits back home

Candles representing hope and light

Pan de muerto, a sweet bread baked specifically for the holiday

Personal mementos or favorite foods of the departed

What makes an ofrenda special isn’t perfection, but rather its intention. Maybe you’re honoring your abuela who made the best tamales, or perhaps you’re remembering a childhood pet or a musician who changed your life. Whoever it is, the altar becomes a bridge between worlds, carrying your love across time.

Of course, food plays an essential role in Día de los Muertos, not just as nourishment, but as a connection. Traditional offerings include tamales, pan de muerto, atole (a warm, thick drink made from corn), and sugar skulls that symbolize the sweetness of life. Cooking or sharing these foods with friends is a beautiful way to honor the spirit of the holiday.

Music also fills the air during these days, often blending the sounds of mariachi bands with laughter and storytelling. You might recognize songs like La Llorona or modern tributes, which beautifully capture the holiday’s emotional depth. Try creating a playlist of songs that remind you of your loved ones or attend a local Día de los Muertos event hosted by your university’s Mexican Student Association or Latinx organizations. Many campuses host altars, art exhibits, or film screenings to bring students together in remembrance and celebration. As with any cultural celebration, it’s important to approach Día de los Muertos with deep respect. The colorful skull makeup, flower crowns, and papel picado decorations you might see all hold cultural meaning. If you choose to participate visually, do so with an understanding of what these symbols represent, such as life, remembrance, and joy.

Ultimately, Día de los Muertos isn’t about mourning the dead but about celebrating their continued presence in our lives. Lighting a candle, sharing a meal, or telling stories about someone you’ve lost can be a simple but powerful act. It’s a chance to pause, reflect, and recognize that the bonds we share with others, from family and friends to mentors, can never truly disappear.

So this Día de los Muertos, celebrate the people who shaped you, whether through laughter, love, or lessons that still guide you today. Because in the end, this holiday reminds us of something universal: the people we love never really leave us, they just find new ways to visit.