College Station, Texas, March 1, 2025 – On March 4th, Fat Tuesday, Shipwreck Grill will host a fun festive Mardi Gras party! The celebration is from 5-10 pm and there will be beads, costumes, specialty drinks, and so much more. Shipwreck Grill is known for its seafood, including oysters, crab, and crawfish, so join them for a fun-filled evening in Downtown Bryan!

Address: 203 E Villa Maria Rd. Bryan, TX 77801

Admission: Free!