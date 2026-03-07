Maintaining Media Literacy in a Modern World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fifty years ago, consuming media meant watching television, reading newspapers, or listening to a radio station. In 2026, we now have millions of different ways to engage with and consume media. We have phones, laptops, iPads, and televisions in every room. Not to mention the sheer amount of media platforms plaguing the internet. While this is certainly convenient, it is important that our generation, the ones after us, as well as the ones before us, maintain a good sense of media literacy. As it becomes increasingly easier to just mindlessly scroll, it becomes easier to merely believe everything you see without being able to critically analyze and assess the material you are engaging with.

Maintaining this ability is becoming more vital as time goes on. In the era of doomscrolling being a large portion of our society’s favorite pastime, it’s important to stop and think about what you’re looking at. What you view and how you digest it impacts your thought process more than you might think. Next time you catch yourself scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, take a moment to critically think about each post you are viewing. The first major question you should ask yourself when viewing a post is “Who made this?” If someone posts a dicey piece of information, it is helpful to check their profiles for reputability and bias. Even if their page seems trustworthy, it is always a good idea to fact-check pieces of information with reliable sources like case studies or news stories. Another great question to ask yourself is “Why was this made?” Understanding the purpose of what you’re consuming is important because it gives you guidance on how to interpret it. Consider whether it was created to inform, persuade, entertain, provoke, or sell you something. When you understand the intention behind a post, you are better equipped to evaluate its credibility and the impact it has on your personal beliefs.

Ultimately, media literacy isn’t about distrusting everything you see online; it’s about being intentional with how you engage with different forms of media. Taking a few moments to verify and reflect on what you are consuming allows us to stay informed without being manipulated, as well as form our own opinions and judgments more efficiently.