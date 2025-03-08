Is Love Island An Instant Way To Stardom?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the time of mass watching on streaming platforms, binge-watching has become more common. One specific genre is also becoming more frequently watched: dating reality shows.

A lot of people have become instantly hooked on watching others fall in love on screen and dealing with the tricky conversations surrounding their relationships. One of these shows that skyrocketed during the past couple of years has been the Love Island franchise, which originally started in the United Kingdom but has reached so much success that it extended its range to the United States.

If you were on TikTok, Instagram, or X at all last summer you might have seen the clips and memes surfacing from this past season of Love Island USA. This most recent season of Love Island USA racked in a whopping 1.1 billion minutes watched during the 32 days total that the show aired, being referred to as one of the best seasons of Love Island USA to be produced to date. Due to the large star name drops, intriguing drama, and the female cast members’ ability to “stand on business”.

Almost all of the viewers this past season instantly fell in love with the cast and the onscreen friendships that developed. Especially the self proclaimed “PowerPuff Girls”, who consisted of Serena Page, Leah Kateb, and JaNa Craig. They reminded the viewers that this is not only a dating game but an opportunity to develop real platonic relationships.

So, it was no surprise why the winning couple, runners up, and third place couples have been flooded with fandom from everywhere. Being invited and endorsed by large brands deals; even extending to them being invited to attend the 2025 Grammys.

Serena Page, one of the winners from this past season, has been featured in multiple brand deals including, Dunkin’ Donuts, Savage X Fenty, and NYX Cosmetics. Meanwhile her co-winner, Kordell Beckham, has fulfilled his life-long goal of having a commercial with Cheez-its. Meanwhile, third-place winners JaNa Craig and her partner, Kenny Rodriguez, had recently been invited to the tunnel of love hosted by Raising Cane’s in Dallas, Texas.



With this unforeseen fandom, the cast of Love Island USA season six are the most famous and watched season of Love Island USA. With Peacock producing yet another season, do we have more juicy drama, heart-wrenching conversations, decisions, and iconic friendships coming our way? Or was this past season six a one-in-a-series wonder?