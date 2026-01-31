Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Happy Valentine's Day
Love is in the Air: Aggie-Approved Valentine’s Day Ideas

Claire Stevens Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
With Valentine’s Day on a Saturday this year, there are so many great options around College Station to have the best day celebrating with your significant other or friends! Whether you prefer going out to dinner, doing a fun activity, or having a warm, cozy day inside, here are some ideas to make Valentine’s Day loving and fun!

  1. Lake Walk

The Lake Walk in Bryan is the perfect place to walk around, talk, and enjoy each other’s company. The lake is so pretty, and the paths around it are great for conversation and getting some fresh air. If you get too cold, I also recommend stopping into POV Coffee House and grabbing a warm latte or tea to warm up. Also at POV, they are hosting a POV Coffee House Trivia Night on February 13th at 5:30, which is a perfect Galentine’s Day activity! While you’re there, you can also walk around and check out The Board Room, a charcuterie board shop, and eat at Campfire in the Stella Hotel. Just make sure to make a reservation! 

  1. Luigi’s Patio Ristorante

If you’ve never been to Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, you are missing out! The atmosphere, service, food, and desserts are amazing! If you choose to go, I would definitely recommend saving room for their desserts. They have a prix fixe menu for February 13th and 14th, which includes two different menu options, both with four courses, including dessert. Luigi’s is the perfect spot for a romantic and delicious Valentine’s date!

  1. Snooze

My favorite breakfast place in College Station is definitely Snooze. They have so many options, and really yummy lattes, which is one of my qualifications for being a great breakfast place. They just introduced a new French Toast latte, which I am dying to try because I’m sure it’s delicious! I also highly recommend the Sandwich I Am, which is an amazing breakfast sandwich that I get every single time I go there. If you are looking for a fun place to go on Valentine’s morning to start your day off right, I highly recommend Snooze!

  1. Century Square

Century Square is also a great place to walk around and stop in the little shops on Valentine’s weekend. They even have a Kendra Scott, LuluLemon, and Ulta. Not only that, but they also have plenty of small boutiques and fun restaurants to make for a great evening. Many of the restaurants in Century Square are more casual and are great options if you are not looking for something fancy or too expensive. Additionally, they are also having a Smooch a Pooch event on February 14th, where you can take a picture with cute puppies from TAMU PAWS in a photo booth and enjoy live music!

  1. Sideporch Coffee 

If you are looking for great coffee options to stay caffeinated for the busy, love-filled day ahead, I suggest stopping by Sideporch! They have amazing lattes, and they come out with a February Menu soon (check their Instagram for the menu!), which is sure to have great seasonal syrup options. They make all of their syrups in-house, so they are also fresh and delicious. Sideporch is a perfect option if you are looking to swing by for coffee, or even stay awhile and work on homework with your loved ones on Valentine’s Day!

  1. Candlelight Concert: Valentine’s Day Special 

For a romantic Valentine’s Day experience, buy tickets to go to the Candlelight Concert at Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Bryan, where they will be playing classic love songs. An orchestral concert is always beautiful, and they will be playing songs including “A Whole New World” by Alan Menken and “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley, along with many more. Tickets are around $50, and this experience is perfect for a romantic, quiet evening with the person you love!

Whether you are looking for a fancy dinner, a casual coffee date, or a romantic concert, College Station has so many fun opportunities to make it a perfect Valentine’s Day! I hope you have the best day with your significant other, friends, or family! XOXO

