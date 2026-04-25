This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bryan, April 29, 2026 — Where are my people who need a little pick-me-up in the middle of the week? After a long start to the week, you need a fun Wednesday to remind you that Friday is coming up. For those who need that little stress reliever, you should check out the Live Music at the Owl.

Every Wednesday night from 7:00 PM-10:00 PM, The Owl Pub & Grill offers live music. This gives you the opportunity to sit down and eat with your friends while enjoying some local musicians. If you are more interested in performing than being in the audience, this is the place for you to start gaining some experience and putting your music out.

Some artists who have performed in the past are Jacob Dodson, Davis Newell, Carly Loe & The Lowdown, and Wagon Hound. If you are an avid listener of music and like to find new artists, this is the event for you. The Owl is located at 315 South Main Street, Bryan, TX 77803.