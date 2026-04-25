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musician playing guitar and singing on stage
musician playing guitar and singing on stage
Photo by Melanie van Leeuwen from Unsplash
TAMU | Culture > Entertainment

Live Music at The Owl

Darby Haynie Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bryan, April 29, 2026 — Where are my people who need a little pick-me-up in the middle of the week? After a long start to the week, you need a fun Wednesday to remind you that Friday is coming up. For those who need that little stress reliever, you should check out the Live Music at the Owl. 

dark purple hues with microphone and drumset on the lower right
Photo by Vidsplay from StockSnap

Every Wednesday night from 7:00 PM-10:00 PM, The Owl Pub & Grill offers live music. This gives you the opportunity to sit down and eat with your friends while enjoying some local musicians. If you are more interested in performing than being in the audience, this is the place for you to start gaining some experience and putting your music out. 

Some artists who have performed in the past are Jacob Dodson, Davis Newell, Carly Loe & The Lowdown, and Wagon Hound. If you are an avid listener of music and like to find new artists, this is the event for you. The Owl is located at 315 South Main Street, Bryan, TX 77803. 

Darby Haynie

TAMU '26

Darby Haynie is a writer at the Her Campus at Texas A&M chapter. She oversees the relatable, fashion, and entertainment verticals on the site, including television, movies, and music. A majority of her articles cater towards things that girls can relate to whether it is relationship, fashion, entertainment or culture.

Beyond Her Campus, Darby is a part of PRISM at Texas A&M which is an organization for students passionate about Public Relations, Influencing, and Social Media. In PRISM, she plays a role in the Social Media Committee. Darby has already obtained her Associates degree in Business at Northwest Vista College in San Antonio. At her time there, she was President of the National Society of Leadership and Success where she took part in planning events and advertising for the organization. She is currently a Senior at Texas A&M University majoring in Communications with a minor in Business.

In her free time, Darby enjoys doing Pilates and playing pickleball, and going on walks while listening to music. She is a Love Island fanatic who loves to debate with her friends over the couples. She is also the baker of her family which means she makes everybody’s birthday cake.