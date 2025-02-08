The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The beauty in words.

I love to read. It’s a habit I grew up with not only for required reading but also to learn English. Now I major in an intensive writing degree and can’t imagine doing anything else. So, I might be a little biased about words. Trust me, I have a good reason as to why.

Many people complain about how the Transatlantic accent should’ve stayed and maybe we would’ve sounded more eloquent. A bigger issue I see is how we have shortened words to where meanings are lost. For instance, when Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice declares his love to Elizabeth as “My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.” Now some girls are lucky enough to receive a text that says “I love u”. No wonder period dramas have grown increasingly in the media. We haven’t heard phrases like that in decades. There are so many words out there that aren’t commonly used that shouldn’t go to waste. I know it’s not the 1900s anymore, but we are social creatures and we are bound to speak.

Another habit I have (not very good) is doom scrolling. I’m sure most of us are guilty of spending too much time on social media and engaging with internet culture. The odd thing is not everyone exists in this online community. This is why the meaning of words and how we use them has changed. All of this goes back to when memes originated and abbreviations like TMI, FOMO, and LOL originate from. Don’t even get me started with emojis. That’s a whole different world. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then how much are emojis worth? Don’t get me wrong, I love to use emojis, but unironically. If I wanted to get a point across, I would spell it out.

Lastly, misunderstandings can be avoided if we were more direct. With “commonly” used words, it can be hard to get a point across. Or worse, miscommunication. If we elaborate more on what we are saying, the person receiving the message will have a clearer understanding.

Change is inevitable and it’s seen with gen alpha and how they communicate. Abbreviations and slang aren’t inherently bad, but have words lost their meaning? Language connects us. Even if it shows itself in different forms, we all relate to it. If you like to use the “lengthier” words, I am positive you will find people who use the same. Likewise with memes, emojis, and slang. Words will most likely shorten more over time, and what once meant something now means something completely different.

Personally I believe that social media and short forms of content don’t allow for a deeper reflection. The words or messages said don’t truly sink in. If I’m rushing and can’t text properly, then I use abbreviations. If I want to connect with people from my culture, I use different words to bond. Language is beautiful and we should never stop appreciating it. Maybe next time instead of texting a simple sentence to your friend or family member, you’ll write contemplatively. It’s hard to fully get our thoughts out, but it helps us think deeply.