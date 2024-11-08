Let’s Rewind: Revisiting Childhood Shows As An Adult

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever had that show that you loved as a kid? That one show where you loved all the characters and that made you laugh? Our childhood seems so long ago that we barely remember parts of it. However, there are shows that we recognize that we have watched in the past and are timeless, iconic shows. They bring back memories from when you would come home from school, throw your backpack across the living room, and turn on the TV to not miss an episode and have it spoiled the next day. As much as we recall watching our favorite shows, have you ever rewatched them now as an adult? As we grow, our perspectives change, and we can now pick up on underlying themes and the depth that some shows decided to cover. When you watch, you either realize you disagree with your favorite character, or realize there was a more profound message to the adventures those characters faced that even influenced your behavior. Here, I take you into my experience of rewatching some of the shows I loved growing up and now seeing them from a new perspective.

Regular Show: Humor and Depth

“Jolly good show!” – Pops. And it really was. Regular Show was one of those cartoons that confused me about half the time I was a kid. Looking back, it felt like a fever dream. What distinguishes this show or makes it iconic is its ironic name. In each episode, we see two park groundkeepers, Mordecai and Rigby, who constantly avoid working by trying to find ways to entertain themselves and end up facing a crazy situation. From helping a horse pass his U.S. History Test to even attempting to finish a breakfast eating challenge that leaves one of them in a coma. The possibilities of this show were endless, and that’s what made many viewers, like myself, love it. It was spontaneous, and you never truly knew what would happen next.

I decided to rewatch this show during my first year of college and I remember as a kid that I was never able to finish the series due to our cable being cut (I know, so sad; I was broke and still am). But now nothing was stopping me, so why not put it on? After watching 8 seasons in one semester, I can confidently tell you this wasn’t the same show I watched as a child. It did have the spontaneity I remembered, but it had so many meaningful messages that go beyond friendship and loyalty. One of the main messages this show gravitates toward is the challenges of navigating through adulthood, which I’m sure is one we can all relate to. Even as a third year, I’m still attempting to adapt. This is what made us love these characters; it was their progression from their childish behavior to how, throughout the seasons, they end up embracing the reality of adulthood by starting to take accountability. They found the balance between working and their inner child, and it goes to show that there is still room for both of these aspects to be present in our lives. The creator, J.G. Quintel, mentioned that the show was primarily based on his own college experiences, which is another reason why you should rewatch it now.

*Additional Ale Comment : Mordecai fumbled so hard it was painful to watch T_T*

Gravity Falls: Mystery Meets Growing Up

“Remember, reality is an illusion; the universe is a hologram; buy gold, bye!” – Bill Cipher. These chaotic phrases from Gravity Fall’s villain, Bill Cipher, are just one of the aspects that have brought this show back to popularity again. Mainly because of the latest book released this past summer that has a plethora of cryptic messages that go deeper into the origins and motives of this devious antagonist. But above all, the mystery of the show’s plot uncovered a whole new layer when I rewatched it.

As a kid, I loved watching the mysteries and adventures that the main protagonists, Mabel and Dipper, went through as they explored the seemingly mundane town that they were staying in for the summer with their Grunkle Stan. However, despite the fun aspects of this show, there was an emotional depth through their journey. As we later come to find out, Grunkle Stan has a brother, Stanford Pines, with whom, when they first reunite, he appears to have a strained bond with, like a rivalry. However, we later see in a flashback, that they were once close, just like Dipper and Mabel. When rewatching this, I saw the parallel between these characters and realized their sibling dynamic made them different. Mabel and Dipper have had their ups and downs but have shown to trust each other and accept each other’s differences, which allows them to evolve. It is also one of the main aspects that has driven their success in being able to overcome any challenge that has come their way compared to Stan and Ford’s estrangement in their sibling relationship. We see at one point, as they are about to turn thirteen, that this is one of Mabel’s fears; to end up eventually estranged from Dipper. Still, through the uncertainty of growing older, they both come to terms with trusting each other and have that strong family bond that drives the Pines Family to succeed in defeating one of the most dangerous villains in Disney cartoon history.

Adventure Time : Fantasy meets reality

“When bad things happen, I know you want to believe they are a joke, but sometimes life is scary and dark. That is why we must find the light.”- BMO. Looking back, this coming from a kid’s show has an incredible message that goes in-depth about the challenges one might face in life’s journey. We see this message with the characters in Adventure Time. Not everything is as it seems. Adventure Time touches on identity, loss, love, and embracing growing up. The seemingly lighthearted episodes follow these themes, such as the origins of the characters Finn and Jake’s relationship. For example, Marceline showcases her emotional journey by having issues with abandonment and acceptance, as well as problems with her father. At the same time, the one that also struck me and even made me cry was Ice King’s backstory. As a kid, I always thought he was an average villain who wanted to kidnap the princess. But here’s the thing: I never finished watching the show (because my cable got cut). It allowed me to rewatch the show and seeing how this character, that I often overlooked as a kid, had faced the challenge of accepting the loss of a loved one. He also faced the consequences of trying to reconnect and not come to terms with the loss which serves a reminder that there is pain and longing in the world. As an adult, I now see that this show navigates themes of personal growth, what it truly means to be a human, and that everyone must overcome inevitable changes when they grow up. It was worth rewatching this show because it shows the complexity of how one can go through life. Still, amidst the chaos, the connections you forge make life memorable and worth living to the fullest.

I had a good time going back and watching these shows, and it made me realize how much I overlooked the messages they provided. Honestly, these shows portray profound insights that make you appreciate the messages and remind us that life is spontaneous, but we can still have that childhood essence that keeps us going.