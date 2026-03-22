Learning to Be Alone Without Feeling Lonely

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is a strange time when it comes to being alone. You’re surrounded by people constantly – classmates, roommates, group projects, packed lectures – yet somehow, you still end up spending a lot of time by yourself. For a long time, I thought that meant I was doing college wrong.

I’m an architecture student, which means my schedule can get pretty intense. Long studio hours, late nights working on models, and projects that somehow take twice as long as you can expect can make your days feel completely consumed. In the beginning, whenever I found myself alone, whether it was working in the studio, walking across campus, or grabbing coffee by myself, I felt like I was missing out on something.

But over time, I realized that being alone and being lonely are two very different things. A lot of college culture revolves around the idea that you should always be doing something with someone. Study groups, club meetings, weekend plans, spontaneous coffee runs. And while those moments are fun and important, they can also make it seem like spending time alone is somehow a bad thing. In reality, some of the best moments in college happen when you’re simply learning how to exist comfortably in your own company.

For me, that started happening in small ways. Sitting in the studio late at night, focused on a design, and realizing I actually enjoyed the quiet. Walking across campus with my headphones in and appreciating the break between classes. Even something as simple as grabbing coffee alone became a moment to reset during a busy day.

Architecture especially teaches you how to be comfortable with your own thoughts. Designing requires a lot of time thinking, sketching, revising, and figuring things out on your own before sharing them with others. At first, that independence can feel isolating. But eventually it starts to feel empowering. You realize that being alone doesn’t mean you’re disconnected. It just means you’re creating space to think and grow.

Learning to be alone also makes the time you spend with people more meaningful. When you’re not constantly chasing the next social moment, you start appreciating the conversations and friendships you do have even more. A quick break in the studio with friends or a spontaneous late-night food run suddenly feels like a highlight instead of just another part of the routine.

College is busy, chaotic, and sometimes overwhelming, but it’s also one of the first times in life where you really learn who you are outside of your usual environment. And part of that process is learning how to sit with yourself, without feeling like something is missing.

Being alone doesn’t mean you’re lonely. Sometimes it’s just a quiet reminder that you’re becoming comfortable with the person you’re growing into.