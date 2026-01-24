Last Ride Around the Sun

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College goes by fast. You’ll hear it everywhere, and your mom’s voice is always in the back of your mind, telling you to enjoy every second (or is that just me?). And she’s right, I’ve found myself taking a step back, realizing what a privilege it is to be here, and going straight back to stressing about my next assignment/event/shift. And in a split second, it’s over, as quickly as it began. I can’t help but wonder what my high school self would think of me now. She’d probably be a little shocked if I told her everything that I endured over my time here at A&M, but I think some part of her would be proud of the work I’ve done and the friends I’ve made. No doubt she would be a little disappointed I haven’t made the Dean’s list yet, but I hope she can forgive me.

Each semester has been wildly different for me, and I’m happy to report I only wanted to drop out a measly 4 times! Pretty good, right? I will say, education has tired me of lectures and arbitrary deadlines for the foreseeable future. Being a forensics student here has been a different experience than I had initially expected, but to be fair, I didn’t have too many expectations for my hometown’s college at 18. I’ve thought about graduation since my first class in Heldenfels, but now that the time has come, I’m not so sure I’m ready to leave.

There’s something so bittersweet about leaving such a big part of your life behind, but that only means that something new and better is about to start instead. Most of the college students I knew in high school hated going to class, so I think I was preparing for the worst. Not-so-shockingly, I was enjoying my classes, and I felt lucky to have experienced the joy of education. I’m sure in a few years I’ll be back in a classroom, keeping myself busier than I’d like to admit.

Sorry for the sap, maybe things coming to an end is an emotional trigger for me, who knows? Closing in on the finale, the conclusion, the last ride definitely feels different than the 3rd year burnout.

One thing I’ve learned at TAMU is to serve those around you. Nothing has brought me more satisfaction than helping people around me, whether that be listening or lending a hand. I’m grateful to have been a friend and a source for quiz answers to the most genuine and best people I know.

Well, Erin, I’ve made a few friends and made some A’s.