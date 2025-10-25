Last Minute Halloween Costumes for the Girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We have come to that time of year once again when all the girls are scrolling through Pinterest and TikTok for the perfect Halloween costume. If any of the girls are like me, then you may have left it to the last second because you thought you had so much time (that was you a month ago). Don’t worry, though, because I have compiled some iconic Halloween costumes that will help you stand out this Halloween season!

After doing a lot of research and looking at what the girls are wearing for this year, I have pinpointed a few that are safe for the last-minute effort. To start, who doesn’t love a Beanie Baby? Now imagine dressing up as one for Halloween! It is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to go for a cute look, and it is very easy to put together. For example, if you were to choose the bear Beanie Baby, all you would need is a brown top and skirt, as well as some boots or brown UGGS, and to finish it off, the ears and tag.

The next costume that I think will interest a lot of girls is Marie Antoinette. I know that a lot of girls at this point will probably have a corset or two from past Halloween costumes in their closet, and this is a great time to wear them again! To put this look together, you could get a corset, any white skirt, some pearly jewelry, stockings, and heels. If you want to go above and beyond, you could get the wig, but instead of doing that, you could choose to curl your hair to get the same effect.

The next look I am suggesting for the girls to wear this Halloween is one that will definitely get people’s attention: Harry Potter. While this has been long done, it will always be a safe choice for a good costume, and I bet you have a lot of the items you need in your closet already! To achieve the Harry Potter look, you need a tie, a white shirt, a skirt, some knee-high socks, and a wand. The key to this outfit is the scar that you will put on your forehead to match Harry’s. I would highly recommend that the girls try this one out because it is effortless while still looking like you put a lot of work into it.

A few other last-minute ideas I have for the girls are dressing as their favorite artists by using the concert outfits they have. An example of this could be Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, or Sabrina Carpenter. They have very distinct looks, which will make it easy for people to spot who you are, and reusing your concert outfits is always a money saver. For Sabrina Carpenter, you could choose to wear a corset top with a frilly skirt and some lace stockings. If you were to do Olivia, all you would need is a pair of micro shorts, a tank top, and a megaphone.

With that, I have done my job and hopefully been helpful to my fellow procrastinating girls who leave their costumes to the last minute. It can be hard when you combine planning your outfit at the last minute, but still want to look your best, but it’s not impossible! When you choose your Halloween costume for this year, think about what you have in your closet already, or what pieces you will definitely get more wear out of later on. This will undoubtedly save you both money and time from shopping for a whole look. Best of luck with costume hunting!