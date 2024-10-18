Last Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Halloween is right around the corner, and with midterms creeping up right behind, many of us have been too busy to search for and buy Halloween costumes. To help out, I’ve put together a list of quick and easy Halloween costume ideas using pieces from your closet or your local Walmart!

PARTY ANIMAL

With leopard and cheetah prints being the print of the year, chances are you’ve already snagged a top or skirt in that pattern. Just pair it with a black mini skirt or top, throw on a party hat, and THERE! You have a cute last-minute “party animal” costume.

COWGIRL

Let’s face it, we’re in a southern football town, so pretty much everyone has denim pieces and boots. Reusing your game day outfits for Halloween and maybe even adding one of the viral pink cowboy hats (or asking a frat guy for their cowboy hat lol) will make the perfect cowgirl costume. For a cute couple’s costume, have your partner wear their game day outfit too!

MEN IN BLACK

By now, most of us own a business-professional white button-up and black blazer, thanks to all the career fairs at A&M. Just re-use the pieces and wear a black lacy bra underneath with a black mini-skirt. If you need a tie, ask a boyfriend or frat guy, or grab one your your local secondhand store. Convince all your friends, and you guys will be MEN IN BLACK. And don’t skip out of the glasses!

SIMS

For a super low-effort costume be a sim! You can wear that one going-out outfit that never fails you and follow one of the many YouTube tutorials to make the signature green diamond. You only need about 3 materials which you can find in Walmart or even the art building. Use a random hair headband and attach a green diamond and THERE! Perfect! You are a sim.

BRITNEY SPEARS

Britney Spears, in her famous schoolgirl outfit from the music video “Baby One More Time”, would be a hot and recognizable last-minute costume. You can use that same white button-down you have from your business professional outfit and pair it with a black mini skirt and two braids. If you want to make it more accurate, you can add a grey cardigan, pink bows/feathers, long socks, and loafers!

Vampire

Wearing an all-black outfit with smeared red lipstick has never failed anybody. Being a vampire is such a simple outfit that always looks hot. If you really want to get into character, just go buy some plastic fangs from Walmart or Spirit Halloween.

Captain Underpants

I think we all remember Emma Chamberlain’s ICONIC 2019 Captain Underpants costume that had all the girlies going crazy. It was such a simple outfit, yet nobody had thought or done it. All you need is a bra, white shorts/boxers, your frat beater shoes, and a red cape! Honestly, if you have a red towel or blanket, it would still get the point across.

Now that you have saved yourself time, stress, and money, have a fun and safe Halloween!