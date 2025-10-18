La La Land is a Horror Story; The Notebook is Where it’s at

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s going to be really hard; we’re gonna have to work at this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day.” (The Notebook, 2004). Love has to be one of, if not the most complex, heart-wrenching, and ridiculous feelings humans can experience. But it can also be the most rewarding. I believe that when two people truly love each other, they will do anything and everything to be together; companionship will come easily, because you both share a goal: growing together.

La La Land is a fantastic movie, but to my eyes, it does not have a total happy ending. Now, hear me out! I have heard this debate countless times: “But Ivana! In La La Land, they achieve their goals. They both reach the level of success and stability they were chasing—they live their dream lives!”. And I completely agree until the latter point is made. Mia and Sebastian, despite their individual success, never achieved their dream lives because their dreams were incomplete without each other.

This is extremely evident at the end of the movie. We see Mia, now a renowned actress who’s married and a mother, and Sebastian, an accomplished musician who managed to open his own jazz club. And one would obviously think, “It’s been so many years. They’ve grown in their separate lives, found new people, found stability; they have to have moved on by now…” and to that I say: they moved on with their lives, but their hearts yearn for the past they left behind, and for the future they will never have. Because, like I said at the beginning, true love will do anything and everything to be together. Therefore, when it is not possible, your heart will just keep wishing that it was. — ( Right Where You Left Me by Taylor Swift will make you experience this gut-wrenching feeling first-hand! Don’t recommend for those who cry easily… )

Here is where The Notebook comes in — took me long enough, I was starting to get depressed!. If we compare both movies, we see a very clear similarity followed by a tremendous difference: In each movie, the main characters start a strong, loving relationship. Then comes a breakup, followed by years of self-growth and life changes. And lastly, comes a point where both people in the relationship meet again, each other now with their separate lives and the big decision that is: do I continue with the life I have right now, even though a part of me will be ultimately unhappy, or do I take a leap of faith and trust that the love of my life will catch me again? Pretty deep, right? And it is exactly here where each movie differentiates, and why I love The Notebook so much more. Because it is where the main characters, Ally and Noah (especially Ally), come to the realization of “it was always you, and it will always be you” and find their way back to one another.

I’ve heard a lot of people say La La Land’s ending is better because the characters do not stay together. Because it’s more“realistic”. But isn’t that sad? Why do we have to see romantic relationships not working out as “more realistic” than the ones that do? Why must true love only happen in movies and not in real life?

Ever since I was little, I’ve dreamed of being in love. Growing up and getting old with my best friend by my side, so many people have told me that that is just not realistic, that those things only happen in fairytales, and that focusing on that would be a waste of time. Okay, but why? Who is going to tell me that I won’t be able to find the love that I dream of while also following the career that I aspire to have? And guess what I found out: nobody can tell me anything. If true love only happens in movies, then I can be the director of my own film. I would much rather take a leap of faith, like Ally did, than reminisce about “what could’ve been” for the rest of my life and find myself in the same position Mia is in at the end of her movie.

True love exists; however, it is not linear nor is it perfect. True love is reckless, consuming, and unforgettable. It is a turmoil of intense emotions and passionate dreams that are larger than life itself. Ally and Noah’s relationship is a great example of this. They are not perfect in any way, shape, or form, but their devotion to making their future together work out despite all of the arguments and social pressures truly shows the depth of their connection.

So, dear reader, I encourage you to dream big. Fairytales and great love stories do not just happen; they are sought and fought for. And while it may be a bit difficult to find true love in this crazy world that we live in, it is certainly out there. Do not let anybody discourage you from living your 2000s romance movie dreams!

On that note, if you are looking for a scary movie to sit down and watch this upcoming Halloween, I would recommend the tragic story of La La Land, where the separation of two people caused by the conflict of love and ambition will give you the same feeling you would get if Michael Myers stabbed you in the back and twisted the knife.

I, on the other hand, will be sipping on some hot chocolate and watching Ally and Noah get their happy ending while I am in my head plotting mine.