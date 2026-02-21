Keep On Tell[ing] Me Lies: My Tell Me Lies Series Finale Predictions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hulu’s Tell Me Lies is highly addictive, yet somehow annoying. Based on the bestselling book by Carola Lovering, the series follows Lucy Hale as she attends Baird College and finds herself intertwined with a toxic new friend group. I found myself succumbing to the hype, staying up till four in the morning finishing the show with my jaw dropping every episode and yearning for more. With the season three finale approaching, I feel that it’s most appropriate to spill my own predictions as to what’s to come. If you haven’t watched Tell Me Lies, I beg you to binge the series, then come back and read my discussion. Spoilers ahead!

The wedding is a plot to convict Stephen

As if the character’s portrayed past in college isn’t enough for viewers, the series is topped off with a flash forward to the wedding weekend of Bree and Evan, in which Baird College’s most toxic friend group is reunited. At the end of almost every episode in season two, I found myself confused; however, why would anyone want to invite their entire college friend group, specifically this one, to their wedding? Yes, Bree and Evan are friends with Lucy and Pippa, but the couple inviting Stephen Demarco is where I was left pondering his presence at the event.

It is fascinatingly vile to watch the character’s behavior at Bree and Evan’s wedding. Stephen is with Lydia, Lucy’s ex-best friend; Lucy is dating Max; Pippa is shockingly with Pippa; and Wrigley is revealed to have left, still yearning for Bree, the bride. Around eight years later, the drama is still highly elevated, and Stephen is not the most likable character amongst the group. His tendencies are at a high risk of being invited to the wedding, and I know that Bree and Evan realize this; however, they have a different motive for Demarco’s presence.

Throughout the show, Stephen Demarco is characterized as the fuel to the drama. His manipulative behavior is nothing but a dangerous virus that leaves his victims in a twisted game. DeMarco is unstoppable, as proven by his friends’ willingness to help him. At the end of season three, episode seven, Lucy pleads for Stephen to either give her the life-ruining tape of her confessions or to release it himself so that her worrying will end. There is a certain light in Stephen Demarco’s eyes during this scene, one that changes immediately to actual concern, which is unlikely an behavior of his character. Lucy allows Stephen to feel remorse for her, in which he gives her the SD card with the tape on it. DeMarco allows viewers to see a different side to him that is far from his usual toxic behavior, further proving that the people around him can fix him, he chooses a different path. The only thing stopping Stephen from his catalyzing behavior is a conviction from the group. Whether it is just a therapeutic talk, a full tell-all to society, or pure murder, I fully believe that the group has planned the downfall of Stephen Demarco.

Diana will build a case against Steven

Expanding on my previous theory of the group’s wedding plot to destroy Stephen Demarco, Diana’s character is a perfect agent for this plan. Her character is not only revealed to attend law school and practice law, but also one who is entitled to seek revenge on her ex, Stephen. Furthermore, Diana is not particularly close to the bride or groom, and seemingly only attends the wedding as Pippa’s date; however, I think she must be involved in my theorized plot.

Diana has fallen back into her relationship with Stephen Demarco throughout the series multiple times, even going as far as to psych Lucy out (IN A COCONUT BRA!) by getting with Demarco at a party that Lucy originally attended with Stephen as her date. The pair is both extremely set on their future paths, both wanting to attend prestigious law schools, and are characterized as determined overachievers. Diana is highly familiar with Stephen Demarco’s manipulative tactics, has fallen victim to his games, and eventually recognizes his toxic relationship with Lucy.

With a father practicing law and a diverse knowledge of government systems, Diana’s ability to take down Demarco is highly likely. The wedding is a perfect place to confront Stephen after almost eight years. It is unknown, but highly likely, whether Diana is still practicing law after a decade. I feel that her history with Demarco is enough to plan his downfall with the group at the event, and what better way to do that than to build a case against him with almost a decade of material.

Marianne is a victim of her husband, Oilver

Professor Oliver and Bree Benson’s dysfunctional student-teacher relationship unfolds in season two, and ends with Bree finding that Oliver’s wife, Marianne, knew about the affair the entire time. Oliver and Marianne’s relationship is revealed to be “open”, in which the couple is allowed to have separate relationships with other people. Bree becomes a victim of Oliver, leaving her relationship with Evan in the dust. The pair seemingly hides their relationship from everyone and meets during Professor Oliver’s office hours, which leaves Bree wanting more.

Bree and Oliver’s relationship is completely broken in season three upon finding out about Oliver’s marital status. Bree is left blemished, yet newly free of drama. That is, until she meets Amanda, a freshman at Baird College, who reveals that she is in an affair with Professor Oliver. Bree is far from jealous; in fact, she figures out Oliver’s pattern of taking advantage of his young students.

Marianne is highly defensive of her husband’s behaviors, even though they have agreed upon an “open” marriage. Bree’s confrontations with Marianne about Oliver leave me, a viewer, in confusion about how one can not be concerned about their husband’s toxic behaviors. Upon learning of Oliver’s patterns, however, I figured that Marianne was one of her husband’s young victims. The couple’s ages are never revealed; however, it seems as if there is an age gap based on their physical appearance.