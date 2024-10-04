It’s That Time of Year Again: Do’s & Don’ts When Looking for Research Labs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine opening your laptop, and the first email you see begins with a highlighted bolded sentence that says,“Preregistration is fast approaching, which means you will need to look for a research lab -.“ It was almost mid-semester, and I had no idea where to begin. I found myself having endless tabs opened and confined to a chair at Evans Library, fully spiraling and trying to figure out what research I wanted to be a part of and how the process would be to register for a lab on campus. Finding where to get involved in research at this institution can be daunting for many undergraduates who want to be a part of it to obtain experience or fulfill a degree requirement. In my case, I wanted to gain experience. It also just so happens that during the second semester of my first year on campus, I was about to reach the third-year status, and in my program, students were required to already participate in a research lab. Hence, it was an inevitable task that I faced and overcame very early. However, as I began to navigate this canon event, it allowed me to understand my interests and better understand how one can strategize for taking on this step in one’s academic career. This isn’t a stick to the rule by the book but more of an insight into my experience and things that I did that allowed me to land my first position in a lab as an undergrad to give you a glimpse of what to expect if you’re in a similar situation. I hope this helps and wish you the best on your journey.

When should i START LOOKING FOR RESEARCH?

One of the first things you have to consider before finding a research lab is asking yourself when you plan on starting. This is the basis of your journey as it determines what timeline you will follow because, for some, you have to register for it just like if it was any other course. In my case, I started research in the second summer term of my first year and continued during the fall semester. Because I planned to take it in the summer, I began looking for what field of study interested me the most and made a list of professors I planned to email around late January. Then, I began to freshen up my resume and draft my emails to send to the professors who participated in the research I was interested in. Soon I began sending the emails and even sent follow-up emails if they took more than five days to respond. It was around early May when I got my first interview for the lab I am in now, and it allowed me to fill in any required documents or training and have the research course scheduled for the following semester that I planned to involve myself in. Be aware that I followed this timeline because I began research in the second summer term. The timeframe could be different if you wanted to start in the fall or the spring semester. Most research forms are typically due in early May during the spring semester and early November during the fall semester. But don’t be afraid to make an appointment with your advisor if you have any questions about registering to get that course as soon as possible in your schedule.

Below is a summarized timeline of how I completed this process:

January – February:

Read or skim what type of field interests you, and create a list of which professors you want to do research with. I recommend looking for a minimum of at least 5 professors to have options and backups.

Late February – March:

This is the time when you should begin creating and drafting your resume and the email you plan to send to your professors of interest.

March – April:

Begin sending your emails or at least finish sending them. Keep checking in or sending reminders every three days if you don’t hear back. If you get a response, respond and prepare for your interview with them, whether in person or over Zoom.

Late April – Early May:

Interviews should be finished, and complete filling in the required documents to have that research course for credit or experience on your schedule for the following semester.

Where do I look for Research Opportunities?

When I first began searching for labs, I was surprised that there was research everywhere on campus. I discovered they are year-round, and most professors participate in research, depending on their field. I found the lab I am in by looking through my department’s website. When referring to the department, I mean the college my major is under. For example, because I’m in the biochemistry degree program, my major is under the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences department. So, I searched for my department’s website and went to the research tab. From there, you can navigate the different areas of research taking place in that college, and then you can click the department your major is from. You are given specified information for the specific type of ongoing research areas in your major. It even gives you websites of what the professor focuses on investigating and showcases their work, such as manuscripts and presentations. This gives you a great glimpse into the research field you could be interested in joining. Once you start browsing, you can create a list of professors to email. I recommend having at least five professors to potentially email. I only emailed two because that same week, I got sick, but I was lucky to get a response from one professor. Definitely have more options available.

Here are some of the websites that provide the types of research in TAMU colleges:

How do I reach out to professors?

When it came time to send that email asking for a spot to be involved in a professor’s research, it was more of a gamble to see who would respond and go to the next step of giving you an interview. I originally had no idea how to start my email, but later realized there are three essential things you must include to show interest in this position:

1. Include Your Experience

Professors want to see your interests and if you are determined to be a part of their lab. Sell yourself and your accomplishments that showcase you have the same values to help facilitate and learn from their research.

2. Attach a Resume

This allows you to showcase your credentials and experience/skills that you can use in the lab.

3. Include One Of The Professor’s Manuscripts

Manuscripts are generally difficult to read, and showing and incorporating what you read shows you have initiative, interest, and value towards what that professor is researching.

Example Of The Actual Email I Sent:

Dear Professor XYZ,

I hope this email finds you well. My name is Alejandra Cozajay (insert UIN) and I am a first-year undergraduate student in the Honors College majoring in Biochemistry, and minoring in Psychology here at Texas A&M University. I am writing to ask about any research opportunities or positions you might have available in your lab. Your research regarding the study of the editosome and how to develop new drugs against the pathogenic trypanosomes is genuinely an impactful feat that caught my eye as I navigated through the university’s research website. Specifically, your paper that details the benefits and challenges of complex variants and possible control points in RNA holo-editosomes to understand the control of editing. The goals that you have with your chosen topic of research are truly admirable and align with my future goal of entering the medical field and I would be honored to learn about your area of expertise.

Admittedly, my research experience is limited, however, I have taken lab in chemistry and biology courses that have supplemented me with the foundation of basic lab safety, techniques, and etiquette. I look forward and I am willing to learn new methods and procedures in your lab to help facilitate and expand my knowledge with your research. I deeply understand the time and dedication it takes to accomplish meaningful research. I am more than happy to dedicate at least a year and at least 15 hours of research each week to your lab. I would love to meet and talk more about your research and any positions that you might have available. I have also attached my curriculum vitae to the end of this email to provide information and background about myself. If you have any questions about my curriculum, I would be more than happy to discuss or provide that information to you. Thank you so much for your time and attention to this matter.

Kind Regards,

Alejandra Cozajay

One of the main things to remember is not to be discouraged if you don’t get a response. That’s why it’s essential to create a list of professors to keep on hand as a backup for those who don’t respond or when you don’t get the spot. I didn’t get a response back when I sent an email to my first professor inquiring about a position in their lab. So don’t be afraid to send a follow-up email occasionally, but remember always to be respectful and prepared that some may ghost you, but that is okay. Keep emailing others; you got this!!

I GOT AN INTERVIEW WHAT NOW?

“Dear Alejandra, Thanks for reaching out. Let’s meet in the lab if possible next week“. Seeing this email in my inbox was one of the most epic things I could have gotten at the end of the year. It was a relief, but remember, the process wasn’t over; I still had to tackle the interview part before sealing the deal. I remember writing a response and scheduling my interview time with the professor when I first read the email. Response time is essential when trying to find a spot in a research lab, as other students are also looking to be a part of research, so it’s a good habit to always read your emails. My interview was on Zoom, but some professors may do it in person. One thing I did was have a notebook with me to write down any information they could give, but this can be optional. Here are some basic but vital interview things to remember before the day of the interview:

Do’s:

1. Arrive On Time

2. Come With Questions

3. Be Genuine About Skills

4. Be Polite & Courteous

5. Prepare for Questions About Your Weaknesses

Don’ts:

1. Be Late

2. Avoid Eye Contact

3. Talk Over Interviewer

4. Make Long Pauses

5. Come With Negativity

I’m in a lab now yay!!

When I first became officially a part of the lab team, I was excited but also nervous. There were many things I had not known of or had not learned yet in class that made me feel inexperienced, but that is okay. That’s what being a part of research is all about. You gain experience and build on a foundation you already have. Feel free to get to know your team, as many labs consist of graduate students and PhD students, and you can learn a lot about their own experience and even current experience pursuing a higher education that you may be interested in. But be engaged and attend lab meetings when you can because, as I said, even if you have no idea what they are talking about at the time, you will slowly gain exposure to the material and even connect it with what you may learn in class and get a better understanding. This was the case for me when I began to understand what was going on in my genetics lab because I’ve done similar, if not the same, procedures in the research lab. Be aware of any training you must complete before entering the lab, as you will only be allowed to perform experiments if you complete the training your instructor assigns you. But overall, enjoy your experience and make the most of it. Don’t be afraid to ask questions because this can be an essential learning experience in your academic career. But I wish you all the best on your journey. Take care!!!