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TAMU | Culture

Why It’s Perfectly Normal to Outgrow People in College

Updated Published
Moksha Gopal Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s this image of college that we all have in our heads before we actually arrive, the one where you find your people immediately during freshman week, stay friends forever, and create memories that will stick with you forever. In some extremely rare instances, that could happen for sure, but at times… it doesn’t, and that’s okay because it’s just reality.

Outgrowing people in college is way more common than anyone would like to admit. You start the semester off with one version of yourself, and within a few months, you’ve already changed. Interests shift, priorities evolve, and the things you once bonded over don’t feel the same anymore.

The weird thing, though, is that there isn’t a clear ending or something big that ends the relationship. It’s the smaller things like not texting as much, not making as many plans together, or even conversations feeling off. You get to a point where you realize you’re putting in effort out of habit, not because it feels natural to you anymore. And for a while, yeah, you might try and hold on to it out of the fear of losing a potential “forever friend”, because it makes you think where you went wrong, but holding onto the friendship might be more exhausting than just letting it go.

Outgrowing a person doesn’t mean that they were never important to you; they still mattered and helped shape who you are now. It just means that they helped you get through a certain phase of life, but weren’t meant to continue growing with you.

This time that we have in college is where we are really allowed to redefine ourselves with a fresh start, and figure out what we like, who we want to be with, and where our values lie.

So if you feel like you’re drifting from a group that you used to always hang out with, don’t stress. You didn’t fail, you are just evolving, and sometimes that’s exactly what you need!

Moksha Gopal

TAMU '29

Moksha Gopal is a freshman committee member at the TAMU Her Campus chapter. She is excited to write articles about wellness, music, and traveling. She joined Her Campus to be a part of a community and to have an outlet for her creative passions and ideas.

Outside of Her Campus, Moksha is an undergrad student at TAMU majoring in Biomedical Science and minoring in Business. She is also a part of BSA on campus and an executive board member for a small non-profit based out of Dallas, TX.

In her free time, she loves to learn different types of dance choreographies, hang out with her friends, and crochet! She also loves listening to different kinds of music, whether it's while walking to class, studying, or while she's at the gym, as it helps her mind relax.